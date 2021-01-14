These are the 5 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, January 14

The Cube: An Interactive Experience For The Socially Distanced Era

The Cube is an immersive experience for the socially distanced era, featuring projections, audio, and lights. The Cube, taking place at Latino Cultural Center through January 30, will ask audiences to redefine what community and loneliness mean to them. The lines will be blurred between the socially distanced virtual art we have all become accustomed to since March 2020, and the more traditional live theatrical performance we have loved for centuries.

Soul Rep Theatre Company presents Do No Harm

Soul Rep Theatre Company, in partnership with SMU’s Perkins School of Theology, will present the world premiere of co-founder Anyika McMillan-Herod’s newest play, Do No Harm. The production, filmed in November in a slave cabin at Dallas Heritage Village, explores the story of three enslaved women — Anarcha, Betsey, and Lucy — who were experimented on without anesthesia by Dr. J. Marion Sims, credited as “The Father of Modern Gynecology.” The production can be viewed at any time through January 31.

Undermain Theatre presents Things Missing/Missed

Undermain Theatre will present a streaming-only version of Things Missing/Missed, a virtual co-production with the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. A woman finds her reality less tangible than she thought, her mate slowly erasing her agency. The pain of her strained affection is augmented by the slow and steady disappearance of household items. The culprit? A hermit — who may or may not exist. The production can be viewed at any time through January 31.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Mozart 40 and More"

The latest concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, taking place at Meyerson Symphony Center through Saturday, features conductor Nicholas McGegan and pianist Helene Grimaud. It will include three Mozart selections: Symphony No. 27, Piano Concerto No. 20, and Symphony No. 40. The concert on Saturday night will be recorded and will be available virtually starting January 29.

Saturday, January 16

Six Flags Over Texas presents Fire & Ice Winter Festival

Six Flags Over Texas will present the Fire & Ice Winter Festival to kick off the park’s 60th anniversary season in 2021. Open weekends and holidays in January and February, this all-new event features a high-energy ice carving show, an extended run of The Frosty Snowhill, plus a fiery finale each Saturday night with fireworks. The festival includes the Fire & Ice Marketplace, four live performance stages, and more. As a nod to the park’s 60th anniversary, guests can purchase one-day admission for just $19.61 at sixflags.com/overtexas throughout the duration of the festival.