New axe-throwing spot with lumberjack theme hacks into Dallas-Fort Worth

Duck and cover, there's another axe place taking aim at Dallas-Fort Worth: Called Flanneljax's, it's a chain from Minnesota that's opening its first location in Texas in Roanoke.

According to a release, it'll open in spring 2021, at 121 US-377, #103, in a former Tokyo Steakhouse sushi-hibachi restaurant.

Flanneljax's is coming to town via local entrepreneurs Cyndy Brown and Ryan Fuller, who signed a deal to bring the concept to Denton County.

"After visiting the FlannelJax's location in St. Paul, Minnesota, Cyndy and I knew we had to bring the concept to Texas," Fuller says in a statement. "We spent about 2 hours throwing axes at the facility, and even though we were — admittedly — pretty bad, we had a blast."

"Regardless of experience level or athleticism, FlannelJax's offers fun for everyone," he says.

Fuller and Brown come from the human resources world. The release says that background gives them an understanding of "the value of building relationships and driving teamwork and comradery in corporate life as well as in personal interactions."

Axe-throwing has become a trend in the past few years. It's pitched as a good diversion for corporate groups, networking events, client appreciation activities, and night out with friends or family. No mention of first date. Maybe it's risky for a first date.

In addition to a variety of axe-throwing games, Flanneljax's has other lumberjack sports like Crosscut Sawing and Thump the Stump. It sounds like fun for all, except for the wood. None of these axe-throwing places ever mention what's happening to the wood.

FlannelJax's makes the safety of its guests a priority, even to the point of hiring a specialized design firm to consider safety and ergonomics and guarantee that no one is ever in the path of a flying axe. Customers also receive guidance from "lumberjacks," aka lane coaches.

FlannelJax's — which really needs to dispense with the apostrophe s and just be "Flanneljax" — opened its first establishment in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2018, and has since opened locations in Wisconsin and Michigan. Roanoke as well as Seattle are on the books for 2021.