Home » Entertainment
Texas is Cold, I Can Be Cold

Music superstar trolls Ted Cruz on new T-shirt for Dallas charity

Music superstar trolls Ted Cruz on new T-shirt for Dallas charity

By
Cruzin for a Bruzin t-shirt
Kacey Musgraves is trolling Ted Cruz for charity. Photo courtesy of Kacey Musgraves

Annoyed that your senator took off for Mexico amid a statewide crisis? So is country superstar Kacey Musgraves. 

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz suffered a PR nightmare this week after he was caught on a plane heading to Cancun while more than 4 million of his constituents were without power in below-freezing temperatures, a decision he initially blamed on his children.

Hours after the news broke, Golden, Texas-born Musgraves took to social with an idea: let's troll Ted Cruz (or "Fled Cruz") and raise money for Texans. 

Now through February 21, fans can order a "Cruzin' for a Bruzin'" T-shirt, benefiting Feed the People Dallas, the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas, and Austin-based Casa Marianella. 

The white T-shirts feature a vintage look, complete with block lettering and black cuffs along with sleeves and neck. All proceeds from the $29.99 shirts go directly to the three Texas nonprofits. Unisex sizing ranges from small to 3X-large.

"Regardless if you support him, you gotta admit Cancun was a bad look and that this is funny AF," Musgraves wrote on Instagram Friday morning, adding that she was more than halfway to her $100,000 goal just hours into the fundraiser.

Taking the troll even further, Musgraves geotagged most of her posts promoting the T-shirt as being at the Ritz-Carlton Cancun. Talk about a slow burn.

Read These Next
Matthew McConaughey University of Texas Austin longhorn hook em
Celebrities help Texas weather storm in this Dallas news roundup
Mercy Chefs
Virginia nonprofit Mercy Chefs arrives in DFW with hot meals and water
Austin snowstorm 2021
Easy ways to help DFW residents impacted by historic winter storm