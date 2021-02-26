Although the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was recently canceled, the American Rodeo is coming up quick, bringing "the world's richest weekend in Western sports" to AT&T Stadium March 6-7.

With a host of COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place, fans can still expect to see all their favorite events and cowboys, albeit with a smaller crowd. If you're planning to attend, be sure you're outfitted properly in Wrangler genuine Western apparel.

From classic snaps to the ultimate riding jeans to denim jackets, you can put your best foot forward with clothing that fits just right and is made to endure.

Now that you're suited up in the appropriate gear, here are the top rodeo athletes to watch this year:

Tanner Aus

After finishing fourth in the 2020 Bareback Riding world standings, Tanner Aus is off to a hot start in 2021. The Minnesota cowboy already improved his position in the standings, finishing in the money at Rodeo Rapid City and the Dixie National Rodeo last month to move him into the No. 3 position. He will be chasing an even bigger check at AT&T Stadium next week that will pay off big in his pursuit of another Wrangler NFR qualification.

Will Lummus

Byhalia, Mississippi, bulldogger Will Lummus is probably wishing the winter weather would hang around a little longer. The three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier is dominating the winter rodeo run with a win at the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo in January, and another at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in February. The Wrangler-endorsed steer wrestler may on the cusp of winning one of the big ones — could this be his weekend?

Ryder Wright

2020 wasn't all that bad — just ask Ryder Wright. The Milford, Utah, native won four rounds of the 2020 Wrangler NFR to clinch his second Saddle Bronc World Championship, and he's looking to continue his luck in 2021. The five-time Wrangler NFR qualifier currently sits at seventh in the world standings, but he rides best on the big stage. Look out for this Saddle Bronc rider (and anyone with the last name Wright) when the action kicks off at AT&T Stadium.

Madison Outhier

In 2019, Madison Outhier captured the attention of the rodeo world by becoming The American’s Breakaway Roping Champion at age 16 in a packed AT&T Stadium. The next year she secured the title as the first-ever World Champion Breakaway Roper at the inaugural Women's Rodeo World Championships in the same arena. Could the venue be just as lucky for the Utopia, Texas, cowgirl this time?

Stetson Wright

Having nabbed the 2020 PRCA world champion title for both Bull Riding and the All-Around, as well as finishing seventh in the Saddle Bronc Riding at the 2020 Wrangler NFR, this Milford, Utah, athlete is ready for more. The 22-year-old wonder is off to a solid start in the 2021 season, sitting at fifth place in the Saddle Bronc standings and seventh in the Bull Riding. Chances are he will be a contender in both events when the chutes fly open in Arlington next weekend.