Home » Entertainment
what's poppin, jack?

Red-hot rapper Jack Harlow heads to Dallas on a first-class new tour

Red-hot rapper Jack Harlow heads to Dallas on a first-class new tour

By
Jack Harlow
Harlow comes to DFW on his Come Home tour. Jack Harlow/Facebook

Red hot, rising rapper Jack Harlow is having his moment. The pride of Louisville, Kentucky was just spotted suiting up at the Kentucky Derby with Drake (Champagne Papi was hilariously intoxicated during an interview) and at the Met Gala, and also lounging on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Perfect timing for the 24-year-old to hit Dallas-Fort Worth for his highly anticipated Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, which supports his star-studded sophomore album of the same name. Featuring collabs with Drake, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne, the new release is a scorcher that has already landed Harlow a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the single “First Class.”

The three-time Grammy nominated rapper kicks off his tour in Nashville on September 6, with a stop at Irving's Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory just a few days later, on September 8. He'll hit Houston on September 10 and Austin on September 11.

Presale tickets for the “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” will be available starting at 10 am Wednesday, May 11, while general on-sale will begin at 10 am Friday, May 13. All tickets and additional tour information will be available online.

Boasting two No. 1 singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 5 billion career streams to date, Harlow turned heads with his global hit “What’s Poppin” off his platinum debut album, That’s What They All Say in 2020. Since then, Harlow has been a pop culture fixture; he’s even set to star in the reboot of the ’90s basketball comedy, White Men Can’t Jump.

Harlow’s tour will include opening act City Girls, the Florida rap duo.

Read These Next
Lone Star Bash
Texas' top chefs take the stage with Stoney LaRue for all-out bash
Mickey Gilley
Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away
Blake Shelton at Houston Rodeo March 2015
Blake Shelton races to DFW for show at Texas Motor Speedway