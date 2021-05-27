These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Although it's full speed ahead for many organizations when it comes to in-person events, theater companies are still taking the slow and steady approach, as the productions premiering this weekend are all either virtual or socially-distanced. Other choices will include comedy from a couple of big names, concerts both classical and country, and a huge soccer match.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, May 27

Undermain Theatre presents Hedda Gabler

Hedda Gabler is Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece of realism that permanently changed the face of world drama. It is the story of an extraordinary woman trapped in a conventional life of secrets and lies that fuel her own personal explosion. Blake Hackler adapts this classic, presented by Undermain Theatre virtually through June 13.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents What If...?

In What If...? by Cynthia G. Robinson, a young woman’s need to fight for justice unleashes her mother’s fears for her child’s life. This show commemorates the death of George Floyd, and the company hopes that viewers watching this piece will have a change of heart and bring awareness. The production will be available to stream at any time through May 31.

Over The Bridge Arts presents First Draft

Over the Bridge Arts will present First Draft, a platform for creative works-in-progress. The event opens with artists from Echo Theatre reading opening scenes from selected entries to their “Big Shout Out 3 — International New Play Contest for Women+ Playwrights.” The second half of the program will feature The Pollinators, an original satirical musical that deals with authoritarian hot head characters who would flaunt science, undermine progress, and commit unlawful acts. The in-person performance will be at The Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff.

Very Good Dance Company presents Tenants/Tenets

Very Good Dance Company presents Tenants/Tenets, a futurist dance theater performance that spontaneously generates a fully functioning society in which its community must determine their responsibility to each other. Throughout the process of creating this work, an interview process will devise the performance which will also create an experiential encounter for the audience, revealing the process behind the performance through engaging the audience in the interview process. The production, part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, will play at Wyly Theatre three times through Saturday.

Improv Arlington presents Craig Robinson

While Craig Robinson is well known now, he wanted to be a teacher for a long time. It was while he was studying education in Chicago that he also discovered his love of acting and comedy when he joined the famed Second City Theatre. He's arguably best known for his role as acerbic Dunder-Mifflin employee Darryl Philbin on NBC’s Emmy-winning The Office, but he's starred in a number of other movies and TV shows. He'll perform six times through Sunday at Improv Arlington.

Friday, May 28

Improv Addison presents Ron White

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, White has established himself as a star in his own right. He'll perform six times through Sunday at Improv Addison.

Wynonna & The Big Noise in concert

There are few musicians more synonymous with country music than Wynonna Judd. For almost 40 years, Wynonna has been a brand name, either has one half of The Judds with her mom, Naomi, or as a solo artist since the early 1990s. She has released nine full-length albums in her career, and she released the EP Recollections in 2020. She'll play with her band The Big Noise at Arlington Music Hall.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents The Firebird Suite

This concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Krzysztof Urbanski and featuring violinist Vadim Gluzman, will include Glinka's Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla, Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2, and Stravinsky's The Firebird: Suite. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Saturday, May 29

MexTour: Mexico vs. Iceland

MexTour, the Mexican National Team’s annual tour of the United States, returns with an opening match against Iceland. Mexico’s game against Iceland will serve as a critical preparation match for the CONCACAF Nations League Finals, which will be played in June. Manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino is expected to bring his top roster to this match at AT&T Stadium.