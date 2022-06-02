Miniature golf destination in West Dallas adds one-of-a-kind amusement

A fun miniature-golf destination in West Dallas has brought a new amusement that's now available in Dallas for the first time. Another Round, the indoor mini golf and bar venue in West Dallas, has added Duffleboard, a tabletop mini golf game that uses real golf balls and a tabletop putter.

A combination of "duffer," the word for an amateur golfer, and shuffleboard, Duffleboard was invented by FlatStick Pub, a Seattle bar with miniature golf. According to a release, its arrival at Another Round makes it the first Duffleboard east of the Rockies.

The Duffleboard setup has multiple tables, each with a different layout and set of obstacles. You push the putter against the ball and try to get it to the hole; unlike miniature golf, you only get one shot. It requires even less skill than miniature golf, making it accessible for anyone who can, say, play pinball. To see it in action, click on this video.

Another Round owner Kendall Spence says they went to great lengths to acquire the unique game.

"When we decided to expand, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to add another group activity in the area," Spence says. "On a whim, we reached out to the FlatStick/Duffleboard founders to see if they would be open to us getting our own set of Duffleboards. As we got to know each other, it seemed like we had similar visions for creating unique experiences and they thought our venue would be a great first place to bring Duffleboard on this side of the Rockies."

Kendall and Alicia Spence first opened Another Round in 2020, bravely during the throes of the pandemic, with an indoor miniature golf course, plus full bar, cocktails, and gourmet finger foods.

The Duffleboard addition is part of an overall reimagining of the venue, one that includes an expansion from 5,000 square feet to 8,800 square feet.

The former 12-hole mini golf course has been transformed into two 9-hole mini golf courses, each with its own theme: a "night" and "daze" course. These were designed by a local architecture firm called practice, who you can tell are super-design-y because they don't capitalize their company name, although that seems challenging if you're trying to Google them, but who are we to say, obviously it's working for them since they were hired for this project.

The "night" course has five new holes with rolling rubber hills giving guests a challenging terrain to navigate.

The "daze" course features a new hole along with four renovated holes to create a more interactive experience. There's also a blacklight mural from local artist Chris Bingham.

Seating, games, a photobooth, and a beverage cart for drinks-on-the-go are incorporated throughout the course as well as a mural from local artist Wheron.

Pro shop

A new pro shop offers apparel from mostly local brands including hats, polos, T-shirts, and tank tops. Local brands include Bogey Bros, ForeFathers, Keeton Park, and Oak Cliff Country Co. Other featured brands are Bad Birdie, Sunday Swagger and Another Round’s custom merchandise.

To tie in locally on Another Round's gear and its suppor of local art, the designs feature art from local muralists including Wheron, Chris Bingham, and Drigo.

"As a local, small business ourselves, we are always looking to promote neighbors and keep our offerings fresh with the latest from the DFW area," Spence says.

Prices

A 9-hole round of mini golf is $12 and an 18-hole round is $20.

Duffleboard features 9 boards for a 9-hole game. The cost is $8 for a round or $6 if reserved in advance.

For those looking to practice their golf swing, Another Round also offers a golf simulator with chipping games and over 1,000 courses to play. A one hour reservation is $50.