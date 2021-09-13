Art supplies and framing shop from North Carolina opens in Dallas

An out-of-town name in art supplies is coming to Dallas: Jerry's Artarama Art Supplies & Framing, a small chain based in North Carolina, will open a store at Preston Valley Shopping Center, taking over the former Tuesday Morning at 12817 Preston Rd., at the intersection of LBJ Freeway.

A spokesperson for Jerry's real estate broker, Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, says in a release that Preston Valley was the only spot they toured, stating, "the demographics of the LBJ Freeway-Preston Road intersection are as good as you get in retail."

Jerry's sells art supply and materials and offers custom framing, canvas-stretching, demonstrations, and special events. It was founded in 1968 by Jerry Goldstein who began painting to help him quit smoking, and saw that no retailer was selling art supplies at a discount, and opened his first store in Great Neck New York with his wife Arline.

The chain has since grown slowly, with stores in 15 cities in 10 states. Dallas will be the fourth in Texas, following locations in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio — four out of the five cities where CultureMap has a bureau. Jerry's, maybe it's time for you to look at Fort Worth.

They only open one location per city, which is probably good news for Asel Art Supply, the Dallas-based art supplies chain founded in 1951, which is employee-owned and has locations in Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Arlington, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Lubbock.

Preston Valley's other tenants include Chili's, India Palace, Terry Costa, Boot Barn, Dougherty's Pharmacy, and Maple Leaf Diner, which will be Jerry's next-door neighbor.