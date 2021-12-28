The 10 worst movies of 2021 aren't worth seeing in any setting

2021 will likely go down as the year when movie-watching changed forever, but the one thing that hasn't changed is the fact that there are still plenty of bad movies to go around. Some were streaming, some were in theaters, and some were a hybrid between the two, but none of them are worth giving more than one viewing, if that.

10) Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, have made five movies together since 2014, and not one of them has been good. McCarthy is her typical bumbling persona, accidentally getting injected with a serum that turns her into a superhero. The idea for the film is objectively a solid one, but the execution of it leaves a lot to be desired. It's great to see a couple who loves working with each other, but perhaps they'd be better off concentrating on separate projects from now on.