The 10 best movies of 2021 made the most of a changing film landscape

Even more than in 2020, the act of watching a movie changed immensely in 2021. While a lot films returned to actual theaters, streaming at home has become the preferred method for many viewers, especially when it comes to non-blockbuster type movies. While I will continue to argue that watching movies on a big screen is crucial in experiencing the impact of the best the year had to offer, the following 10 films can be enjoyed no matter where you watch them. (My list of the year's 10 worst movies is here.)

10) The Tender Bar

Tye Sheridan starred in the worst movie of the year, but thankfully he's also in one of the best. Directed by George Clooney and featuring Ben Affleck's second great supporting role of the year, the film contains some keenly observed storytelling that lets multiple characters shine even when they’re not the focus of attention. With fantastic acting across the board, the film is funny and heartwarming, but it rises above your typical feel-good kind of film.