Let the Boating Begin
A North Texas boating tradition returns to Dallas Market Hall
For generations of North Texans, summer has started with one tradition: a trip to the Dallas Boat Show.
Returning to Dallas Market Hall July 16-19, the beloved event celebrates more than 50 years of helping families, boating enthusiasts, and first-time buyers discover everything they need for life on the water.
With hundreds of boats from leading manufacturers and North Texas dealers all under one roof, the Dallas Boat Show is the perfect place to compare models, explore the latest marine technology, and find inspiration for your next lake adventure.
Go boat shopping this summer.Photo courtesy of Dallas Boat Show
Whether you're dreaming of cruising the lake, casting a line at sunrise, or making waves with water sports, there's something for every kind of boater. Browse wake and surf boats, fishing boats, pontoons, ski boats, cruisers, and personal watercraft while talking directly with local experts who can help match the right boat to your lifestyle.
Even if you're not ready to buy, the show is a fun summer outing for the whole family. Climb aboard the newest models, discover innovative boating accessories, and experience the excitement of North Texas' boating community in one convenient location.
For shoppers, the Dallas Boat Show offers another major advantage: exclusive show-only pricing, special financing opportunities, and the ability to compare multiple brands and dealers side by side — all without driving across the Metroplex.
Whether you're a seasoned captain, a weekend lake lover, or simply curious about the boating lifestyle, the Dallas Boat Show is where North Texas boating traditions begin.
Let lake life begin.Photo courtesy of Dallas Boat Show
The Dallas Boat Show takes place July 16-19 at Dallas Market Hall. Admission includes free parking, making it easy to spend the day exploring the latest boats, meeting industry experts, and planning your next adventure on the water.