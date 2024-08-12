Arcade News
New game arcade opens in Garland with uncommon claw machines
A new game arcade has opened in Garland with an one-of-a-kind assortment of machines: Called Side Quest Arcade, it features both traditional pinball games plus "claw" machines — not a common sight in most arcades.
The arcade opened in July at 430 Winecup Way in Firewheel Town Center with more than 200 free play classic and modern-day arcade games plus claw machines — the ones featuring a joystick-controlled dispenser where you lower a "claw" to try and grab a toy. Not exactly a game of skill but one in which the player has a chance to take home a prize.
"We felt that the ability to win prizes was something missing from the flat play model," says co-founder Micah Kirkpatrick in a statement. "They add an element of thrill and excitement that complements the arcade experience perfectly."
Each machine is set to free mode. Customers pay a flat rate of $10 and can enjoy unlimited gaming all day long.
Among thegaming highlights is the presence of a Hercules game made by Atari in 1979, dubbed the world's largest production pinball machine, measuring 8 feet long, 7 feet tall, and 3.5 feet wide — possibly the biggest when it debuted in 1979 (although the sourpuss crowd on Reddit is unimpressed with how the game actually plays).
Other options at Side Quest range from modern games like the racing game Mario Kart to classics like Pac-Man to Star Wars. There's air hockey, skeeball, and driving games, as well.
There are also snacks — hot dogs, mostly, topped with chili or queso, or just plain — plus international snacks such as Japanese and Mexican candy, European chocolate, and chips. Plus cheap beer on tap with pints for $4.
"We wanted to create a space where everyone, from seasoned gamers to families looking for an affordable fun day out, can come relax and enjoy themselves without worrying about the cost," says co-founder Seth Kirkpatrick in a statement.