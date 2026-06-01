Concert News
R&B singer Bryson Tiller blazes new trail on 2026 tour coming to Dallas
Singer/rapper Bryson Tiller will return to the road in 2026 with the headline tour Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on August 31.
The expansive 61-date run features 42 concerts in North America, starting in West Valley City, Utah on August 27. That run, going through November 1, will be followed by 19 more dates in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
In addition to Dallas, Tiller will go to Austin on October 13 and Houston suburb The Woodlands on October 15.
He'll be joined by special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz on all North American dates.
Tiller celebrated the 10th anniversary of his 2015 debut album, T R A P S O U L, in 2025. On this tour, he'll continue that celebration, and also highlight his latest album, Solace & The Vices, which was released in 2025.
Tiller is also gearing up to release a brand-new album, recently putting out a new single “IT’S OK,” from the upcoming project.
Tickets for the tour will be available first through the Artist Presale on Wednesday, June 3 at 12 pm in North America, the UK, and Europe.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, June 5 at 12 pm at Ticketmaster.com.
BRYSON TILLER PRESENTS: THE NEO TRAPSOUL TOUR DATES
- Thu, Aug 27 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat, Aug 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Mon, Aug 31 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- Wed, Sep 2 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Thu, Sep 3 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
- Fri, Sep 4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Sun, Sep 6 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Wed, Sep 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Thu, Sep 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat, Sep 12 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- Sun, Sep 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Tue, Sep 15 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Wed, Sep 16 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
- Fri, Sep 18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Sat, Sep 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Sun, Sep 20 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Tue, Sep 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- Wed, Sep 23 - Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre
- Fri, Sep 25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- Sat, Sep 26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun, Sep 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Tue, Sep 29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Wed, Sep 30 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- Fri, Oct 2 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- Sat, Oct 3 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sun, Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater
- Tue, Oct 6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- Wed, Oct 7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- Fri, Oct 9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat, Oct 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Tue, Oct 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Thu, Oct 15 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- Fri, Oct 16 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- Sun, Oct 18 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
- Tue, Oct 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Thu, Oct 22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- Sat, Oct 24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun, Oct 25 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
- Tue, Oct 27 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Thu, Oct 29 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Fri, Oct 30 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Sun, Nov 1 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena