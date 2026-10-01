Concert News
Carly Rae Jepsen puts Irving on her call list for 2027 tour
Pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen will hit the road in 2027 with her Day and Night Tour, which will include a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Wednesday, May 5.
The North American tour will travel to 26 cities in the United States and Canada over 90 days, starting with Edmonton, Alberta on April 15.
In addition to Irving, Jepsen will play Texas shows in Austin on May 7 and Houston on May 8.
Jepsen is touring in support of her just-released new album, Day and Night. It is the Canadian singer's eighth album overall since she debuted in 2008.
Jepsen first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the song “Call Me Maybe” off of her breakthrough album, Kiss.
The international hit topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Ticket sales will start with the Carly Rae Jepsen Artist Presale on Tuesday, October 6 at 10 am. Fans can sign up at signup.livenation.com/carlyraejepsen through Sunday, October 4 at 10 pm.
No codes are needed — access is tied to each individual's account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale.
Additional presales, including Verizon, will run throughout the week starting Monday, October 5 at 10 am ahead of the general on-sale starting on Thursday, October 8 at 10 am at carlyraemusic.com.
Carly Rae Jepsen: Day and Night Tour dates
- Thu, Apr 15: Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- Fri, Apr 16: Calgary, AB - Event Centre @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
- Sun, Apr 18: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
- Mon, Apr 19: Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- Wed, Apr 21: San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Thu, Apr 22: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
- Fri, Apr 23: San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
- Sun, Apr 25: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Tue, Apr 27: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- Fri, Apr 30: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Sat, May 1: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
- Wed, May 5: Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Fri, May 7: Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Sat, May 8: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
- Mon, May 10: Nashville, TN - The Truth
- Tue, May 11: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Wed, May 12: Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri, May 14: Washington, DC - The Anthem
- Sat, May 15: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Tue, May 18: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- Wed, May 19: Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Fri, May 21: Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
- Sat, May 22: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
- Tue, May 25: Toronto, ON - HISTORY
- Fri, May 28: Ottawa, ON - HISTORY
- Sat, May 29: Montreal, QC - MTELUS