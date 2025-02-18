Awards News
Tickets now on sale for 2025 Country Music Awards in Frisco
Tickets are on sale For the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards taking place in Frisco at the Ford Center at The Star on May 8.
A pre-sale starts on February 18 which can be accessed by signing up for a newsletter at ACM A-List. General on-sale starts Friday, February 21 at 10 am at SeatGeek.
While the full lineup has yet to be announced, the show will be hosted by singer Reba McEntire.
This is the third year the ACM Awards have taken place at Ford Center in The Star District. Ford Center at The Star in Frisco opened in 2016 and serves as the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys, as well as the home to sporting events throughout the year. 2023’s ACM Awards was the first awards show to take place at Ford Center.
In a release, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside promises that this year's Awards will surpass the previous 59 years.
"This year’s ACM Awards is a celebration sixty years in the making, and we plan to make it one of the biggest and best shows yet!" Whiteside says.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echoes that claim, stating that “the bar has been set very high during the first two years of hosting Country Music’s Party of the Year. I think we all agree, though, that the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards' 60th show is going to exceed that bar."
While there is no information on who will appear at this year's event, the 2024 show, also hosted by Reba McEntire — a two-hour concert that also streamed live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch — drew many stars such as Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa, Cody Johnson, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Thomas Rhett, and Tigirlily Gold.
The event is produced by Dick Clark Productions which also does the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and Golden Globes. If it's an awards show producer you want, Dick Clark is the one.