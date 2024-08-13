Cricket News
University of Texas at Dallas will host mega cricket (the sport) event
The sport of cricket is trying really hard to be a thing in Dallas-Fort Worth, and The University of Texas at Dallas is doing its part by partnering with the National Cricket League USA (NCL USA) to host a new competition called the Sixty Strikes Tournament, on October 4-14.
According to a release, six teams — representing top cricket talent from around the world, including players, coaches, and mentors — will play: Dallas Wolves, Atlanta Archers, Houston Stars, Washington Vipers, Los Angeles Legends, and Chicago Hurricanes.
The release helpfully describes cricket as a bat-and-ball sport in which two teams compete to score the most runs. Unlike baseball, cricket balls are bowled, not pitched, and two batters are on the field simultaneously.
The National Cricket League (NCL) is the second cricket league to launch in Dallas, following Major League Cricket, which is the one that's building a stadium in Grand Prairie.
The Sixty Strikes event will follow an approach pioneered by the National Cricket League in which the games are shorter — 90 minutes long — and more action-packed, allowing players to be more "aggressive" while showcasing their skills.
The NCL also plans to feature Bollywood and Hollywood entertainers throughout the tournament, which they hope will attract a diverse audience and create a unique atmosphere.
In anticipation of the upcoming event, UT Dallas is undergoing facility enhancements including upgrading the University's current cricket field, installing lighting, and preparing the grounds for spectators. Seating will include 2,040 bleacher seats and tented VIP areas. The event also will be streamed for worldwide viewing.
"Many in our UT Dallas community play or follow the game, so bringing this innovative tournament to campus is a natural fit," says UT Dallas President Richard C. Benson, the Eugene McDermott Distinguished University Chair of Leadership, in a statement. "We are excited for the opportunity to host alumni and supporters and to introduce newcomers to our university."
NCL USA chairman Arun Agarwal calls the collaboration with UT Dallas "a groundbreaking moment for cricket in the U.S."