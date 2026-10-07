On Their Toes
Dancing with the Stars tour shimmies into 4 Texas cities, including Dallas
The reality competition show Dancing with the Stars will once again go on tour in 2027, bringing their moves to more fans than ever in arenas, including a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday, March 16.
The tour will feature many of the professional dancers seen on the current season of the program, including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater (returning as co-host), Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Adele Zaikman.
The dancers will travel to a potentially exhausting 60 cities in the U.S. and Canada over the course of three months, starting in Manchester, New Hampshire on January 21.
In addition to Dallas, the tour will make three other Texas stops: Austin on March 12, San Antonio on March 13, and Houston on March 14.
This will be the first time the show has been performed in arenas; previous tours have utilized smaller, mid-sized venues.
In addition to the professional dancers who are partnered with celebrities on the TV show, the tour will feature the DWTS troupe for the first time, including Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard, and Carter Williams.
The tour will be directed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour).
The 35th season of Dancing with the Stars, which started on September 24, is now in its fourth week. Celebrities still competing after elimination night on October 6 include Tatyana Ali, Tyler Cameron, Jenna Dewan, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, Guillermo Rodriguez, Harry Shum Jr., Julia Stiles, and Connor Wood.
Tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live! go on sale to the public on Tuesday October 13 at 10 am at DWTSTour.com. Fans who want first access to the best seats and VIP can sign up for the presale for free at DWTSTour.com. The Mirrorball Presale starts on Thursday, October 8 at 10 am local time.
Dancing with the Stars: Live! Dates:
- January 21: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
- January 22: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- January 23: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- January 24: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- January 26: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
- January 27: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- January 28: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- January 29: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- January 30: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- January 31: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- February 3: Allentown, PA - PPL Center
- February 4: Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
- February 5: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- February 6: Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena
- February 7: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- February 9: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- February 10: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- February 11: Boston, MA - TD Garden
- February 12: Albany, NY - MVP Arena
- February 13: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- February 17: Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
- February 18: Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
- February 19: Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- February 20: Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
- February 21: Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center
- February 23: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
- February 24: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- February 25: N Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
- February 26: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- February 27: Knoxville, TN - Food City Center
- February 28: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- March 2: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
- March 3: Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
- March 5: Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
- March 6: Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena
- March 9: Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
- March 10: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- March 11: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- March 12: Austin, TX - Moody Center
- March 13: San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
- March 14: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- March 16: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- March 17: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- March 19: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- March 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- March 22: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- March 23: Abbotsford, BC- Rogers Forum
- March 24: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- March 26: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- March 27: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- March 31: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
- April 1: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- April 2: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- April 3: Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
- April 4: Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
- April 7: Mobile, AL - Regions Arena
- April 8: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- April 9: Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
- April 10: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- April 11: Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena