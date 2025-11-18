Comedy News
Punch Line Comedy Club to open grandly in Irving with Dave Chappelle
An iconic comedy venue will make its DFW debut in December with a high-wattage star: Punch Line Comedy Club, the renowned comedy club from San Francisco that's opening a location at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, will make it official with comedy king Dave Chappelle headlining four shows on December 17 and 18.
Punch Line Comedy Club is a major name in the world of comedy, renowned for its intimate settings and legendary performances — a favorite destination for comedians and fans with venues in San Francisco, Sacramento, Philadelphia, Houston, and now Irving.
Chappelle, who has called Punch Line “sacred ground,” did a similar solid in 2024 when he performed four nights as the opening act at Punch Line Houston.
A ticket presale begins Wednesday November 19 at 11 am for members of the text club; fans can join for presale access and show announcements by texting “LAUGH” to + 469-382-5858. A general on-sale will follow at 12 pm same day. Tickets are available at punchlineirving.com.
“Having Dave Chappelle return to Punch Line to open our new Irving location will be a special experience for local fans,” says Punch Line Comedy Clubs head of operations Amanda Kyser in a statement.
Founded in 1978, Punch Line has been a favorite home for legendary comedians for nearly five decades. Punch Line Irving continues that legacy as the fifth Punch Line location, featuring a 240-capacity room designed for intimacy and energy.
Expected to host more than 350 shows annually, the venue aims to support the comedy scene across Dallas-Fort Worth and establish itself as a dedicated stop for national comedy tours.
"Beyond a performance stage, Punch Line is a community hub for comics," Kyser says. "Punch Line Irving will be a space for national talent, rising comedians and audiences to connect, keeping the energy fresh and pushing the craft forward. We’re proud to be the place where comedians start, grow and return, and we can’t wait for Irving to be part of that process."
Punch Line Irving will also host its first open mics in early December. Comics can participate in the open mic by bringing two nonperishable food items to be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.
Additional shows are on sale now through the next year, featuring previously-announced headliners such as Leslie Jones, Andy Huggins and Steph Tolev.