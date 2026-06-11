Only those who've been under a rock will have missed that this weekend in and around Dallas will be headlined by the beginning of the FIFA World Cup, which will be celebrated with the first local game and a festival for fans. Other choices include eight local theater productions, three concerts, an SNL comedian, a unique art event, and two dance productions.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, June 11
FIFA Fan Festival Dallas
The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday, with the first match featuring Mexico against South Africa in Mexico City. Fans can experience the excitement of the world’s biggest sporting event at this fest in Fair Park, which will feature live match broadcasts, entertainment across two festival stages, interactive experiences, and more. The festival will be open on all days featuring World Cup matches through July 19.
Theatre Three presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
After meeting on a train, lavish conman Lawrence Jameson and shifty hustler Freddy Benson discover they both make their livings swindling rich woman of their fortunes. When an attempt to work together fails, they embark on a not-so-friendly competition to be the first to score $50,000 from young heiress Christine Colgate. The production runs through July 12 at Theatre Three.
Ben Rector: Symphonies Across America with Jon McLaughlin
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present celebrated singer-songwriter Ben Rector with Symphonies Across America, featuring Jon McLaughlin. Pulling from more than 15 years of cross-country travel as a touring artist, Rector brings anthem sing-a-longs; quippy humor; and deep, meaningful lyrics, all backed by orchestra arrangements. There will be performances on both Thursday and Friday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Undermain Theatre presents The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jane Wagner’s ever-timely, iconic, one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, examines American society, art, and human connectivity and explores the feminist movement. As one actor transforms into a series of other archetypal characters, they become the play’s guiding conscience for the audience - a comical, quirky, and outlandish conveyor of the nuances of American society. The production runs through June 28 at Undermain Theatre.
Dallas Comedy Club presents James Austin Johnson
James Austin Johnson is a comedian and actor who's currently a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he is widely recognized for his uncanny portrayal of Donald Trump. Known for his prolific voice-over work in both TV and film, his acting credits include Barry, Better Call Saul, She Said, and Hail, Caesar!. In 2024, he appeared in two Oscar-nominated films, voicing Pouchy in Inside Out 2 and making a cameo in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Johnson will perform five times through Saturday at Dallas Comedy Club.
Lewisville Playhouse presents Rent
Rent is a rock musical loosely based on the 1896 opera La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village, in the thriving days of the bohemian culture of Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. The production runs through June 28 at Lewisville Playhouse.
Friday, June 12
AURORA presents Video Art Night Denton
Video Art Night Denton is an immersive outdoor exhibition, presented by AURORA, of video artworks from 10 leading regional and national artists. In addition to the exhibition of video, visitors can enjoy live music by The Dead Thing and purchase snacks and beverages from Kona Ice and Brooklyn Dawgs. A cash bar will be available from Union Bear. The one-night event takes place at Quakertown Park.
Clark, Pell & King Productions presents Momma Won't Die
Inspired by true events, Momma Won’t Die follows three generations of Southern women navigating death, dysfunction, and long-buried family tensions as their 108-year-old matriarch refuses to let go. Packed with sharp humor, emotional honesty, and eccentric small-town characters, the play blends Southern Gothic charm with heartfelt family storytelling. The production runs through June 28 at Bryant Hall in the Kalita Humphreys Theater complex.
Charlie Puth in concert
Singer Charlie Puth is one of the more inventive artists working today, using his innate sense of musicality to not only craft great songs, but also come up with improvised tunes at the drop of a hat. Best known for the No. 1 hit "See You Again" with Wiz Khalifa, he's also collaborated with Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, James Taylor, Elton John, and more. He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of his new album, Whatever's Clever!.
Art Centre Theatre presents The Princess Bride: The Parody
In this parody version of The Princess Bride, a young woman named Buttercup is forced to become engaged to the villainous Prince Humperdinck after her true love, Westley, is presumed dead. She is kidnapped by a trio of outlaws, but they are pursued by a mysterious man in black who defeats them one by one. He is eventually revealed to be a surviving Westley, and the two reunite to face the prince's wrath and navigate the dangerous world together. The production runs through July 5 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Riverdance 30: The New Generation
To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Riverdance will present a production that rejuvenates the original show with new choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. And for the first time, Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago. There will be four performances through Sunday at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Soul Rep Theatre Company presents Ted Shine New Play Festival: Sankofa
Soul Rep Theatre Company's biennial Ted Shine New Play Festival is a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to nurturing Black playwrights and advancing new work. Presented in honor of the legendary playwright Ted Shine, the festival is both a tribute and a call forward. This year’s event embraces the theme of “Sankofa,” a word from the Akan language of Ghana meaning “to go back and get it.” The festival runs through June 21 at South Dallas Cultural Center.
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas presents The Gods of Comedy
Daphne and Ralph are young classics professors who have just made a discovery that's sure to turn them into academic superstars. But something goes disastrously wrong, and Daphne cries out in a panic, "Save me, gods of ancient Greece!" … and the gods actually appear. The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounter the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption. The production runs through June 27 at Irving Arts Center.
Theatre Coppell presents Gypsy
Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughter’s success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and ’30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents’ landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. The production runs through June 28 at Coppell Arts Center.
Bruce Wood Dance presents Ignite
Bruce Wood Dance will close out their 16th season with Ignite, where Bruce Wood's fiery tango and Jessica Lang's haunting dreamscapes converge with a cutting-edge world premiere by Joy Bollinger, featuring multimedia environments by JM Rizzi and Courtney Ware. There will be three performances through Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, June 13
Don Toliver in concert
Rapper Don Toliver, a Houston native, has been at the top of the genre since his debut in 2020. Each of his five albums have made the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, culminating with his new album, Octane, which went to No. 1. Toliver is known for tracks like "No Pole,” “Private Landing” featuring Justin Bieber, “No Idea,” “After Party,” “Lemonade,” and “Bandit.” He'll perform at American Airlines Center.
Sunday, June 14
FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan
Dallas-Fort Worth will finally get its close-up four days into the 2026 FIFA World Cup when Netherlands faces off against Japan at
AT&T Stadium Dallas Stadium in Arlington. This match will be the first of five group stage matches at the stadium, with other games featuring England, Croatia, Argentina, Austria, Sweden, and Jordan. It will also host four other to-be-determined matches, including a semi-final game.
Photo courtesy of FIFA World Cup 2026 Dallas