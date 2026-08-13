Pop Culture Galore
FAN EXPO brings the ultimate pop culture weekend to Dallas this September
The ultimate fandom weekend is heading to Dallas, and if you're a local fan, you need to be there. Get ready for FAN EXPO, a three-day pop culture convention with big-name celebrities, endless shopping, panels, photo ops, autographs, cosplay, and special experiences.
Whether you geek out over The Lord of the Rings, The Boys, One Piece, Hazbin Hotel, Star Wars, or anything in between, it's all coming to life at FAN EXPO. Get up close with the stars you love, including Nicolas Cage, Mel Gibson, Elijah Wood, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, and more.
These icons are even taking the stage September 11-13 for panels where you can get your questions answered, hear behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and get the inside scoop on your favorite on-screen moments.
Meet your heroes. Get autographs.Photo courtesy of FAN EXPO
This is your moment to see them face-to-face and capture the moment with a keepsake. Looking for that rare collectible? A signed replica? Maybe you're hoping for your favorite comic creator to personally hand you a commissioned drawing. Between Artist Alley and local retailers, you should start clearing your shelf and make room for a few new prized possessions. From comics and artwork to fandom merchandise and one-of-a-kind finds, there will be plenty to discover.
Your kids will love this fandom experience as much as you will. Catch cosplay of your family-favorite characters, train like a Jedi, settle in for story time, and get creative at a hands-on workshop. With plenty to see and do throughout the weekend, FAN EXPO is a chance to step into the worlds your family loves most. This is where family memories are made.
Bring the kids.Photo courtesy of FAN EXPO
And don't forget the cosplay. Whether you're coming dressed as your favorite character or simply admiring the creativity around you, the convention floor is part of the experience. Expect larger-than-life costumes, fandom-filled photo opportunities, and plenty of chances to meet fellow fans who speak the same geeky language.
FAN EXPO Dallas is returning to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center September 11-13, 2026, for an action-packed weekend. Grab your tickets now and start planning your adventure at fanexpodallas.com.