It's another big weekend in and around Dallas, and it doesn't even include the World Cup, as there are no local games until next week. Choices include a big-name comedian, a concert from a big rapper, nine theater productions, a block party celebrating Pride, a symphony concert, a dance production, and the final days of an art exhibition.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events. Need Father's Day plans for Sunday? Find a list of restaurants to treat Dad here. There are also some delicious food events, including Juneteenth-focused ones, in this list.
Thursday, June 18
Mic Drop Comedy presents Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses and performers worldwide. Haddish’s comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, and standup comedy series, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, can both be seen on Netflix. She'll perform five times through Saturday at Mic Drop Comedy in Plano.
A$AP Rocky in concert
Rapper A$AP Rocky has had a big couple of years both professionally and personally. In 2025, he had supporting roles in two acclaimed movies, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You and Highest 2 Lowest. He also welcomed his third child with his arguably more famous partner, Rihanna. He followed that up in 2026 with his fourth album, Don't Be Dumb, and now a tour, which will stop at American Airlines Center.
Echo Theatre presents The Roommate
Sight unseen, Sharon, a divorced Midwesterner, takes in a roommate, Robyn from The Bronx. Friendship evolves, secrets unfold, and a darkly comedic exploration of life goes off the rails. The production, which is making its regional premiere with Echo Theatre, is a play about two women in their "Third Act" of life. It runs through July 4 at Bath House Cultural Center.
Broadway Dallas presents Clue
Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave audiences dying of laughter and keep them guessing until the final twist. The production runs through June 28 at Winspear Opera House.
Shakespeare Dallas presents Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland follows a curious young girl named Alice who tumbles down a rabbit hole into a whimsical and nonsensical world. In Wonderland, she encounters peculiar characters like the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. As she navigates bizarre logic, shifting rules, and surreal adventures, Alice struggles to make sense of this topsy-turvy place. The production, running in repertory with Merry Wives of Windsor, runs through July 17 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater.
Friday, June 19
Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party
The Dallas Arts District, with the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Crow Museum of Asian Art, will celebrate the annual Pride Block Party, held on Flora Street between Harwood and Olive and inside the three museums. Visitors can expect regional and Dallas artists, live music, drag sets, DJs, dancing, poetry, gourmet food-fare, creative vendors, a community mural, family-friendly activities, and more.
Rockwall Summer Musicals presents West Side Story
Set in the vibrant, tension-filled streets of New York City, young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in West Side Story, one of the most important and powerful musicals of all time. The production runs through June 28 at Rockwall High School Performing Arts Center.
NTPA Repertory Theatre presents West Side Story
Theater lovers will have another option of the famous musical in Plano. Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. The production also runs through June 28 at North Texas Performing Arts.
Repertory Company Theatre presents Grease
In Grease, audiences can step back into the 1950s for a high-energy blast of teenage romance, rock ‘n’ roll, and unforgettable fun. The beloved musical, featuring iconic hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” and “You’re the One That I Want,” follows the whirlwind love story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they navigate the ups and downs of senior year at Rydell High. The production runs through June 28 at Courtyard Theater in Plano.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Icons of the Strip: Sinatra & The Rat Pack"
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will time travel back to the heyday of the 1950s Las Vegas strip. From Sinatra and the Rat Pack, to Louis Prima and Bobby Darin, crooner Paul Loren will take audience on a musical journey through The Great American Songbook, highlighting some of the most iconic voices of all time along the way. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Ballet North Texas presents A Midsummer Night's Dream
Ballet North Texas will step into Shakespeare’s enchanted forest, where lovers, fairies, and mischief collide in this whimsical ballet adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The production will have four performances through Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, June 20
Super Pickle: A Musical Parody
Super Pickle: A Musical Parody is a new comedy that dives paddle-first into the pickleball craze sweeping the nation. Featuring pop song parodies and big characters, it pits seasoned players against eager newbies in a hilarious battle of skill and sass. Think Weird Al meets Wimbledon, with paddles and polyester. There will be two performances on Saturday at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.
Uptown Players presents Together
Together is a Pride season collaboration between Uptown Players and Bruce Wood Dance that celebrates unity, resilience, and love through music and movement. The production explores the journey from isolation to connection through iconic songs like “We Belong,” “Stand By Me,” “Call Me,” “We Are Family,” “All By Myself,” and “We Are the World.” There will be performances on Saturday and Sunday at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Teatro Dallas presents Como Agua Para Chocolate
In 1910, during the Mexican Revolution, Pedro Muzquiz and Tita de la Garza fall in love, but their love is forbidden. When Pedro and his father ask Tita’s mother for her hand in marriage, she refuses, citing family tradition that the youngest daughter must care for her mother in old age. In order to stay near Tita, Pedro reluctantly agrees to marry Tita’s older sister, Rosaura. The production runs through June 28 at Latino Cultural Center.
Sunday, June 21
Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "[ _____ ] Mirage" closing day
Sunday will be the final day to view "[ _____ ] Mirage" at Crow Museum on the campus of the University of Texas Dallas. Pronounced "blank mirage," the exhibition by SV Randall and Sara Dittrich employs textual iconography as both a visual and conceptual device. By leaving the brackets empty, the work invites viewers to add their own interpretation of what is seen/unseen, real/unreal. The interplay between text and void becomes a mirage in itself, an illusion shaped by perception, context, and interpretation.
Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade