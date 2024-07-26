Historic Theater News
Forest Theater in South Dallas continues restoration with eye on 2025
In the midst of an epic renovation, the historic Forest Theater in South Dallas is taking a moment to celebrate a milestone birthday: The facility turns 75 years old. And to keep it running another 75, the facility is seeking donations.
First built in 1949, the theater was expected to be demolished in 2015, when Preservation Dallas advocated for recognition of its historical value as a landmark.
The property was gifted to nonprofit Forest Forward in 2017 and has since become one of their main initiatives in a mission toward preserving history and bringing neighborhood revitalization to South Dallas.
A restoration to the tune of $75 million began in April, starting with expanding the building to a 66,000-square-foot space.
The plan includes a 1,000-seat performance hall, 13,000 square feet for arts education in partnership with MLK Arts Academy, and a 200-seat studio theater and rooftop feature.
Although currently funded for the restoration, the project will eventually need more funds for day-to-day operation. Donations can be made through their website.
Developed by theater owner and philanthropist Karl Hoblitzelle, the theater closed in 2008 and had become significantly run down — down to three walls and not much of a roof.
“Our support of Forest Forward is about more than the effort to restore the theater built by our founder,” says Katie Robbins, president and CEO of the Hoblitzelle Foundation. “It’s about our ongoing commitment to Dallas that will bring educational, economic, and cultural opportunities to a neighborhood that’s important for the next 75 years.”
The role of the theater in the South Dallas community has evolved since its first opening. It closed and reopened as a theater serving mostly Black residents in 1956, following the construction of U.S. 75. In the years after, notable artists such as Erykah Badu, B.B. King, Wilson Pickett, Ike and Tina Turner, and Prince performed at the theater before its 2008 closure.
“It will continue to be more than a venue for entertainment. The Forest Theater is making its comeback as a cornerstone for social change, important dialogues, community gatherings, and educational initiatives,” Elizabeth Wattley, president and CEO of Forest Forward, said in a statement.
Renovations on the theater are expected to be completed by December 2025.