time for a rewatch
Friday Night Lights stars to reunite in Dallas for 20th anniversary tour
Coming to an Alamo Drafthouse near you: The cast of cult-favorite, small-town football show Friday Night Lights is returning to Texas as part of a five-city national tour celebrating the television series' 20th anniversary.
The Friday Night Lights Roadshow will kick off in Dallas on Thursday, July 9 for an exclusive watch party and interactive Q&A with cast members, before visiting San Antonio on July 16. These are the only Texas dates on the tour.
Adrianne Palicki, who starred as Tyra Collette on the beloved series, will be joined by different cast members at each event for conversation, a Q&A, and a screening of one cast member's favorite episode.
In Dallas, the cast lineup includes Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Stacey Oristano (Mindy Riggins), and a potential surprise guest star. According to the press release, the evening will focus on Palicki's character and feature a screening of her favorite episode: season 3, episode 12, "Underdogs." A moderated Q&A session will follow.
After its two Texas stops, the tour continues to San Francisco on July 21, followed Brooklyn, New York on August 25. It will wrap at the Full Tilt Festival in Kansas City, Missouri on August 28. All events will take place at Alamo Drafthouses, but locations have not yet been revealed.The five-city roadshow is a collaboration between ATX TV, the organization that produces the annual ATX TV Festival, and global streaming platform Plex.
Earlier this year, cast members reunited at the ATX TV Festival in Austin to accept the festival's 2026 "Texas Made" Award for productions that have significantly celebrated Texas culture in the film industry. The show's cast and producers also participated in a special panel to look back on the series' legacy.
The full cast and crew at the Friday Night Lights reunion in Austin. Photo by Manny Pandya
ATX TV cofounder Caitlin McFarland said the Friday Night Lights festival reunion was "pure magic" that proved the powerful effect the show has had on audience members for more than two decades.
"The series is not about football or about Texas, but instead about connection, community, and heart, and we are thrilled to keep this reunion going by partnering with Plex to bring it to fans across the country to celebrate together and with us," she said.
Plex will also air an exclusive discussion series with Friday Night Lights cast members to revisit episodes of the show, discuss storylines, and share their personal memories.
Tickets to the Friday Night Lights Roadshow are $5 per person and can be applied toward food and beverage in the theater. Dallasites that are interested in attending can sign up online via plex.tv to be notified when tickets go on sale, and to receive special announcements as more details become available.