Fun in the Trees
Go Ape Adventure Park to bring ziplining and treetop thrills to Cedar Hill
A new Go Ape Adventure Park is swinging into the Midtown district of Dallas suburb Cedar Hill. The Cedar Hill City Council approved the new park during its meeting Tuesday, August 25 meeting, according to a release.
The adventure experience, known for its ziplines, rope bridges, tree houses, and canopy walks, currently has one other DFW park, in Arlington (a Plano location is closed for repairs this season). There's also one location in the Houston area and locations in eight other states.
Designed to offer a range of experiences for people of all ages, the Cedar Hill location will pair Go Ape’s most popular attractions with new, site-specific adventures inspired by the city’s unique terrain and natural landscape, the release says.
While many details of the Cedar Hill location are still TBA, if it's anything like the Arlington park, guests can expect a Treetop Adventure, a three-hour, high-ropes course with eagle-eye views of the terrain below; and a one-hour version called Treetop Journey. The Arlington park also has a range for outdoor axe-throwing.
Walk among the treetops at Go Ape!. Photo courtesy of Go Ape!
Construction is expected to begin before the end of 2026, with the goal of opening in spring 2027.
“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Cedar Hill to bring these new aerial amenities to life," said Tony Holt, CEO of Go Ape, in a statement. "From design and installation through ongoing operations, our goal is to create exceptional experiences that residents and visitors can enjoy for years to come, while adding a new dimension to the city’s recreation and visitor experience."
Midtown is an emerging district in Cedar Hill, designed to be a connected, walkable destination for retail, dining, entertainment, office, hospitality, and mixed-use development.
Go Ape will join the already-existing Library in a Park, Government Center, and Cinemark movie theater in the Midtown district.