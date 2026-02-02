Concert News
Godsmack presides over Rise of Rock World Tour coming to Irving
The band Godsmack still believes in the power of rock music, and they'll show it on the extensive The Rise of Rock World Tour, which will come to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, on Wednesday, May 27.
The 39-city North American leg of the tour will start on May 7 in Daytona Beach, Florida, with three Texas cities following shortly thereafter: Irving on May 27, Austin on May 29 and Houston suburb The Woodlands on May 30.
The tour will head to Europe in July and August before coming back to the U.S. for another 12 dates, including a stop in El Paso on September 6.
Godsmack will be joined on all North American dates by special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.
The tour will feature a career-spanning set that celebrates their nearly 30-year legacy while also ushering in a new chapter. Godsmack has released nine studio albums in their career, most recently Lighting Up the Sky in 2023.
They had a trio of No. 1 albums in the 2000s, and have had a string of No. 1 hits on the Mainstream Rock charts.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 3 at 10 am until Friday, February 6 at 9 am through the Citi Entertainment program.
The general on-sale begins on Friday, February 6 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.
GODSMACK - THE RISE OF ROCK WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES
- Thu May 7 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
- Sat May 9 – Camden, NJ – MMRBQ
- Sun May 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Tue May 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Thu May 14 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Sat May 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Sun May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
- Tue May 19 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Thu May 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sat May 23 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
- Sun May 24 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- Wed May 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Fri May 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat May 30 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- Fri Jun 12 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
- Sun Jun 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Tue Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Thu Jun 18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sat Jun 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Sun Jun 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Tue Jun 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Wed Jun 24 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Sat Jun 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Sun Jun 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Jun 30 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Thu Jul 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Fri Jul 3 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sun Sep 6 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock Casino
- Mon Sep 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 9 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD
- Fri Sep 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- Sat Sep 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – KUPD UFest
- Tue Sep 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu Sep 17 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Sat Sep 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 20 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino and Resort
- Tue Sep 22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 26 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – KQXR XFest