Explore Grapevine
Sip, shop, and explore your way through summer adventures in Grapevine
Looking for a summer getaway that packs big adventures into a charming location? Grapevine checks every box. Nestled along the shores of Lake Grapevine and just minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, this vintage Texas destination offers award-winning wining and dining, shopping, family attractions, and unforgettable entertainment.
It's ideal for a couples' escape, a family vacation, or a DFW day trip.
Raise a glass
For adults, summer begins on Historic Main Street. The Urban Wine Trail features nine award-winning winery tasting rooms, each offering its own personality and seasonal events. Sip rosé at Messina Hof's Pretty in Pink Rosé Soirée, brunch with Mimosa Mania Sundays at Landon Winery, or test your knowledge during trivia nights at Red Dirt Cellars.
When it's time to explore, Historic Main Street beckons visitors to browse boutiques, art galleries, cafés, and bistros while enjoying live music every day of the week.
As evening arrives, patio hopping becomes the perfect summer pastime. Grab a craft beer at Hop & Sting Brewery near Main Street, cool off with a famous margarita at Esparza's Restaurante Mexicano, or head to Harvest Hall for cocktails and live entertainment at Third Rail Bar.
Looking for something more mysterious to end the night? Grapevine hides a few secrets and speakeasies. Slip through the phone booth entrance to Magnum at Hotel Vin, descend into Cave Society's underground wine cave, or unwind with handcrafted cocktails beneath the Gaylord Texan Resort at Dusk.
Summer fun around every corner
When temperatures climb, Grapevine offers plenty of cool summer fun. It's home to Great Wolf Lodge, North Texas' largest indoor water park, complete with thrilling slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and Summer Camp-In activities.
Paradise Springs Water Park at Gaylord Texan Resort brings resort-style fun with waterslides, a 600-foot lazy river, pool parties, scavenger hunts, and seasonal entertainment.
Or, head to Lake Grapevine to tackle the floating obstacle course at WhoaZone, complete with giant slides and trampolines.
Hot summer, cool slides.Photo courtesy of Grapevine CVB
Even more to explore
In Grapevine, there's even more to explore. Hop on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad; step back in time with a tour of the Historic Nash Farm; or explore the Settlement to City Museums, where preserved 19th-century buildings bring Grapevine's heritage to life.
Grapevine Mills is another must-visit destination for all ages, combining premium shopping with premier attractions. Highlights include Meow Wolf: The Real Unreal, Round1 Bowling and Entertainment, and SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, plus LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Bubble Planet, PEPPA PIG World of Play, and the new Dig World construction-themed adventure park.
Stay awhile
With more than 20 hotels, including the boutique Hotel Vin and the luxurious Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine makes it easy to turn a day trip into a weekend getaway.
From wine tastings and hidden speakeasies to big adventures and historic charm, Grapevine awaits for your next summer escape. To plan your Grapevine getaway, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.