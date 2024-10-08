Sports News
IndyCar zooms into North Texas with new race on streets of Arlington
The NTT IndyCar Series will return to Texas with the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington, a race planned for March 2026 that will take place near AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field.
The location is no accident as Penske Entertainment, which owns the race series, is partnering with the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, to put on the event in a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told a reporter that he was all in on the idea "as soon as [he] saw Roger Penske's name."
The race will feature a 2.73=mile track layout that will weave that will weave through Arlington’s core sports and entertainment district, which features the current homes of the Cowboys and Rangers, as well as Choctaw Stadium, the Arlington Convention Center, and more.
The NTT IndyCar series features a series of open-wheel racing competitions in the United States and Canada, with the Indianapolis 500 being the most famous. Races take place on a mix of oval, temporary street circuit, and permanent road course races.
The new event in Arlington marks a return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the NTT IndyCar Series after Texas Motor Speedway, which had hosted a race every year between 1997 and 2023, but was dropped from the series in 2024.
In a press conference on October 8, Penske said the 2.73-mile course in Arlington will include a straightaway that runs nearly one mile long — making it one of the longest straightaways in an IndyCar race. It will also include on-street racing, which is more appealing to fans than on enclosed tracks.
Planning for the race weekend is underway, including the appointment of veteran motorsport industry executive Bill Miller as president of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington. Miller previously served as president of California Speedway and senior VP of at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), which represents vendors in the automotive aftermarket.
Like all other NTT IndyCar Series races, it will be broadcast on FOX, which recently signed a media rights deal with IndyCar.
The IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington will feature a full weekend of racing and entertainment, with general admission, reserved seating, VIP hospitality, and party zone areas available.
Fans can register their interest by going to gparlington.com.