Concert News
Rapper J. Cole's globe-trotting Fall-Off Tour drops into Dallas
Rapper and record producer J. Cole will set off on the globe-spanning The Fall-Off Tour in 2026, a journey that will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, September 19.
The tour will start with a 32-city leg in the U.S. and Canada, kicking off in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 11.
A four-city Texas run will come toward the end of the leg, including San Antonio on September 13, Austin on September 14, and Houston on September 16.
Following the North American leg, he will travel to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand for 22 additional dates, taking the tour through mid-December.
The tour is in support of J. Cole's just-released new album, The Fall-Off, his first new album in five years.
Each of the rapper's previous six albums - dating back to his 2011 debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story - have gone to No. 1 on the overall Billboard 200 chart.
This is also J. Cole’s first solo headline tour in five years, and his first full global run since the 2017 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.
Tickets for all North American dates will be available starting on Tuesday, February 17 at 11 am via an artist presale. Fans can sign up for the presale at thefalloff.com/tour.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 20 at 11 am at thefalloff.com.
J. COLE 2026 ‘THE FALL-OFF TOUR’ DATES
- Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
- Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
- Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena
- Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
- Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
- Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
- Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome
- Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
- Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
- Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
- Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum