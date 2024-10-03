The first weekend in October brings an avalanche of things to do in and around Dallas, with the below list just a fraction of the choices available. Among those we chose are screenings of classic films with the director in attendance, six local theater productions, a big R&B star in concert, an aviation festival, a trio of big comedians, a dance production, a park grand opening, an art festival, two opera concerts, and a chance to get excited about the new NBA season.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, October 3
Photo by Bellamy Brewster
Texas Theatre presents 4 Days in Dallas with Oliver Stone
Filmmaker Oliver Stone comes to Dallas to appear alongside screenings of four of his films: Natural Born Killers, JFK, Talk Radio, and Born on the Fourth of July. The screenings, taking place nightly at Texas Theatre through Sunday, will be hosted by author and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz, who will be in conversation with Stone.
North Texas Performing Arts presents On Your Feet!
On Your Feet! is the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two people from Latin American immigrant families who believed in their talent, their music, and each other, and became an international sensation. On Your Feet! is a celebration of greatest hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and more. The production runs through Sunday at North Texas Performing Arts in Plano.
Theatre Three presents Carrie the Musical
Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the cult classic film of the same name, Carrie the Musical features a powerful score and dramatic storytelling in its exploration of vengeance, empowerment, and the supernatural. The production runs through November 3 at Theatre Three.
Usher in concert
R&B singer Usher has had a big year, headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February; releasing Coming Home, his first new album in eight years; and embarking on a huge North American tour. After starting in August, the tour will finally come to Dallas with not one, not two, but three shows at American Airlines Center through Saturday. In addition to showcasing his new music, Usher will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of his 1994 self-titled debut album.
Rover Dramawerks presents Go Back for Murder
After receiving a letter from beyond the grave, Carla Crale believes her mother, who died in prison, was wrongly convicted of her father’s murder. In a passionate attempt to clear her name, she persuades those present on the day of her father’s death to return to the scene of the crime and “go back” 15 years to recount their version of events. With everyone’s testimony warped by time, prejudice, and perception, can truth prevail? The production runs through October 19 at Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Friday, October 4
Aviation Discovery Fest
The Commemorative Air Force’s Aviation Discovery Fest offers an opportunity to celebrate and experience the wonder of flying. The event includes cockpit tours and rides on vintage aircraft, as well as kid-friendly hands-on projects, educational exhibits, food trucks, and more. More than 20 historic aircraft will be present, and other activities include living history re-enactors, rides on vintage military vehicles, and a classic car show. The event takes place through Sunday at Dallas Executive Airport.
Sundown Collaborative Theatre presents The Haunting of Hill House
F. Andrew Leslie's stage adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic gothic horror novel, The Haunting of Hill House tells the story of an old, isolated mansion with a deeply troubled past, Dr. Montague’s attempt to investigate the purportedly supernatural aspects of the house, and the experiences, past and present, of the volunteers for his experiment. One of them, Eleanor, falls deeper into the House’s grasp, but due to the presence of tortured spirits, or her own, are more personal demons warping her connection with reality? The production will take place at Theatre Denton's Annex in the Golden Triangle Mall in Denton through October 13.
Artstillery presents The Life of AFJ
With the 2024 U.S. elections nearing, the one-person performance art piece, The Life of AFJ, tackles the absurdity of presidential campaigning. Weaved within the work is a satirical look at mental health and its impact on the creative process. With practical and backhanded humor, the piece offers a unique perspective on the chaotic world of politics in American culture. The production runs through November 2 at Artstillery.
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents The Game’s Afoot
McKinney Repertory Theatre will begin their 24-25 season with Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot, an uproarious "Sherlock Holmes" whodunit. The play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The production runs through October 12 at McKinney Performing Arts Center.
Majestic Theatre presents René Vaca
René Vaca is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. After realizing he wanted to pursue comedy for a living, he dropped out of college and has not looked back since, including winning the 16th annual StandUp NBC competition. He'll perform for one-night-only at Majestic Theatre.
Steve Treviño: Good Life Tour
Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” His relatable approach has made him one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing over 2 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, Netflix, and Showtime. He'll perform for one-night-only at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Noche Flamenca
Noche Flamenca's Searching for Goya features a company of dancers, singers and musicians whose mastery of flamenco stretches the boundaries of the art form with a theatricality that engages audiences and takes them on a journey through Goya’s graphic imagination. There will be performances on both Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, October 5
Kaleidoscope Park Grand Opening
Kaleidoscope Park, a new 5.7-acre green space/public art showcase located in Frisco, will officially open to the public this weekend. The grand opening, taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, will featuring a variety of activities, including fitness classes, a farmer’s market, a petting zoo, face painting, games, arts and crafts, and more. The Emerald City All-Stars will perform on Saturday night, while members of the Plano Symphony Orchestra will take the stage on Sunday.
Cottonwood Art Festival
Cottonwood Art Festival is a semi-annual event that features works from over 240 artists competing in 14 categories: 2D Mixed Media, 3D Mixed Media, Ceramics, Digital, Drawings/Pastels, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metalwork, Painting, Photography, Sculpture, and Wood. The festival, taking place on Saturday and Sunday at Cottonwood Park in Richardson, also features performances by a variety of local bands.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Ring Cycle: Siegfried"
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Fabio Luisi, will present an opera-in-concert version of Wagner’s epic Der Ring des Nibelungen (the Ring cycle) in its entirety, becoming the first American orchestra in recent history to do so. The cycle features four segments, but the DSO will initially present the third opera, Siegfried, which follows the young hero of the story as he goes in search of a rich treasure, slays the monstrous cave-dwelling dragon who guards the hoard, and discovers a beautiful woman on a mountain top protected by impenetrable fire. This concert takes place at Meyerson Symphony Center on Saturday, and the Ring Cycle will be presented in order starting on October 13.
Ali Siddiq: I Got A Story To Tell
Ali Siddiq speaks comedy. Based in Houston, Siddiq has traveled the comedy circuit for over 15 years using wit, thought-provoking punch lines, life experiences, and perfect comedic timing to engage diverse racial economic and cultural audiences through standup as a headliner and through multiple other mediums as a writer, producer, and host. He'll perform four times through Sunday at Majestic Theatre.
Dallas Opera presents The People's Choice Concert
The Dallas Opera will highlight their 2024/2025 season with a free concert at Winspear Opera House. The 60-minute performance of famous arias will feature music from La bohème, Il trovatore, Così fan tutte, La forza del destino, and more, including a sneak preview of music from 2024/2025 Season opener, La traviata. The audience will vote for the encore.
Sunday, October 6
Dallas Mavericks present Fan Jam
A little over three months after coming up short in the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks will kick off their 2024-25 season with Fan Jam at American Airlines Center. Dallas Mavericks fans can enjoy Mavs entertainment, concession specials, and exclusive giveaways only available to Fan Jam attendees. They could even win a Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving autographed item or game tickets.