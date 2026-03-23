Concert News
Kesha unleashes 2026 Freedom Tour that includes Dallas concert date
Pop singer Kesha is celebrating her independence from record labels with her 2026 The Freedom Tour, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, August 7.
The 30-city tour will start on May 23 in Chula Vista, California, traveling to cities in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland over the course of three-plus months.
In addition to Dallas, Kesha will perform in Austin on August 9. The tour follows her 2025 The Tits Out Tour, which went to Dallas and Houston, among other cities.
Although the previous tour was in support of her 2025 album, . (PERIOD), Kesha's first release on her new independent music label, Kesha Records, this tour seems to be leaning into her newfound emancipation.
According to a release, "Kesha is stepping into a new era - one defined by radical self-expression, spiritual resilience, and rebellious joy. The Freedom Tour will bring fans into a high-voltage world where glitter meets grit, pop anthems meet spiritual awakening, and survival becomes a celebration."
The performer promises "a spectacle that blends massive pop production with intimate moments of truth," featuring "surreal visuals, cathartic sing-alongs, and the kind of emotional release that transforms arenas into spiritual safe places."
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 27 at 10 am at Keshaofficial.com.
THE FREEDOM TOUR 2026 DATES
- Sat May 23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun May 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Wed May 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Fri May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat May 30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Mon Jun 1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Wed Jun 3 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
- Fri Jun 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Mon Jun 8 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Wed Jun 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Fri Jul 3 - Leeds, UK - Roundhay Park
- Sun Jul 5 - Margate, UK - Dreamland Festival
- Tue Jul 7 - Cork, IE - Live at the Marquee
- Fri Jul 10 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
- Wed Jul 15 - Quebec, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec
- Mon Aug 3 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 5 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Fri Aug 7 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sun Aug 9 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 12 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Fri Aug 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat Aug 15 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Tue Aug 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC
- Wed Aug 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Fri Aug 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sat Aug 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Tue Aug 25 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Wed Aug 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center