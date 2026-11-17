Lights, Santa, and seasonal surprises make Grandscape a holiday destination
The holiday season is almost here, and Grandscape is ready to celebrate in a big way. From twinkling lights and steaming cups of hot cocoa to visits with Santa, appearances by the Grinch, live entertainment, and festive surprises, the popular North Texas destination is transforming into a winter wonderland November 20 through December 31.
Whether the goal is to make new family memories, snap a few seasonal photos, find a special gift, or simply soak up the holiday spirit, Grandscape's holiday magic offers plenty of reasons to make a visit.
Kick off the holidays with a festive celebration
The festivities officially get underway Saturday, November 21, with a can't-miss Holiday Kickoff event presented by Crest Cars. From 4-8 pm, Grandscape will be filled with holiday cheer, festive activities, and plenty of seasonal fun for the whole family.
The evening's lineup includes live performances on the stage, a holiday vendor market managed by Crowned Creations Market, a letters-to-Santa station, face painting, and appearances by favorite holiday characters. Guests can also enjoy complimentary hot chocolate in the Grotto, with the first 500 visitors receiving a cup.
Photo courtesy of Grandscape
And, of course, no holiday kickoff would be complete without Santa Claus himself. Families can meet Santa and take home a printed holiday photo while helping spread a little cheer to children in need.
To participate in the Santa experience, guests are asked to bring a new, unopened toy to donate to Toys for Tots. Simply drop off the gift at the Toys for Tots kiosk on the lawn to receive access to meet Santa and get a printed photo. There's a limit of one printed photo per family, and the line for Santa photos will close promptly at 8 pm, so plan to arrive early.
Keep the holiday magic going
The November 21 celebration is just the beginning. Throughout the season, Grandscape will offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy its festive atmosphere, capture memorable photos, and discover a little holiday magic around every corner.
From glowing holiday lights and cozy hot cocoa to special appearances by Santa and the Grinch, live music, giveaways, and more, there's something to make every visit feel special. Bring the family, gather your friends, and take your time exploring the seasonal sights and surprises.
Whether stopping by for the big kickoff or making Grandscape part of a favorite holiday tradition, visitors will find plenty of ways to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
The holiday magic begins November 20 and continues through December 31. For a season filled with festive moments, family fun, and a little extra sparkle, make Grandscape part of the holiday plans.