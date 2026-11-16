Concert News
Masters of metal Megadeth will hit Irving on 2027 farewell tour
Thrash metal legends Megadeth will expand their global farewell tour with a new 2027 North American trek, which will include a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Tuesday, June 22.
The tour, dubbed Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations, will start on May 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, continuing through September 30 with a final date in Spokane, Washington.
In addition to Irving, Megadeth will play in Houston suburb The Woodlands on June 20 and Austin on June 23. They'll be joined by special guests Anthrax and Kerry King on all dates.
The farewell tour officially started on November 7 in New Zealand, with Oceania dates continuing through November 19. They will also play three dates in Japan before a 24-date UK/Europe leg in spring 2027.
Led by founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, Megadeth was founded in 1983, releasing their debut album — Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! — in 1985.
The band steadily gained popularity in the '80s until reaching their initial peak in the early '90s with two top 5 albums on the Billboard 200, Countdown to Extinction and Youthanasia.
Megadeth has remained popular for the last three decades, with each of their albums at least making the top 20. Their final album, Megadeth (aka The White Album), was their first No. 1 album of their career when it was released earlier in 2026.
Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be available starting with various presales, including Megadeth’s official fan club, the Cyber Army, Citi Entertainment, and Reserved by Spotify.
The general on-sale will begin on November 20 at 10 am at livenation.com.
OUTBREAK: VACCINATION OF THE NATIONS TOUR 2027
- Fri, May 14 | Albuquerque, NM | First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
- Sat, May 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Tue, May 18 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed, May 19 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
- Fri, May 21 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater
- Sat, May 22 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
- Mon, May 24 | West Valley City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed, May 26 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Fri, May 28 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Sat, May 29 | Shakopee, MN | Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- Mon, May 31 | Kansas City, MO | Morton Amphitheater
- Wed, Jun 2 | Grand Rapids, MI | Acrisure Amphitheater
- Fri, Jun 4 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sat, Jun 5 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
- Mon, Jun 7 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Tue, Jun 8 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
- Thu, Jun 10 | Toronto, ON | RBC Amphitheatre
- Sat, Jun 12 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
- Sun, Jun 13 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Tue, Jun 15 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
- Thu, Jun 17 | Charlotte, NC | Truliant Amphitheater
- Fri, Jun 18 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sun, Jun 20 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- Tue, Jun 22 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Wed, Jun 23 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Mon, Sep 6 | North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
- Tue, Sep 7 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Thu, Sep 9 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- Sat, Sep 11 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sun, Sep 12 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center
- Tue, Sep 14 | Laval, QC | Place Bell
- Thu, Sep 16 | Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
- Sat, Sep 18 | Toledo, OH | The Huntington Center
- Sun, Sep 19 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
- Tue, Sep 21 | Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion
- Wed, Sep 22 | Fargo, ND | Fargodome
- Fri, Sep 24 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Sat, Sep 25 | Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena
- Tue, Sep 28 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Wed, Sep 29 | Missoula, MT | Adams Center
- Thu, Sep 30 | Spokane, WA | Numerica Veterans Arena