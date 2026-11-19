For the fans
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters comes to Dallas this November
Join forces with HUNTR/X on an interactive adventure inspired by Netflix’s most popular film ever, where you'll fight demons, unite the fandom, and restore the harmony. This is what it sounds like (and looks like and feels like) to step into KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience, now open at Netflix House at Galleria Dallas.
Ready for a takedown?
Tonight’s the big night — the kickoff of HUNTR/X’s new world tour. But before the show can begin, chaos erupts when Gwi-Ma appears and HUNTR/X needs your help!
This is your chance (yeah, YOU) to follow Rumi, Zoey, and Mira on a journey through iconic locations from the film — from Myeongdong Plaza, to the subways and rooftops and skies above Seoul — all set against hit songs from the film's Grammy and Academy Award®-winning soundtrack, including fan-favorites “How It’s Done,” “Soda Pop,” and “Golden.”
It’s no watch party though. This is your moment, and it’s going to be golden. From scene-to-scene, guests will be immersed in the story through music and play-based challenges with interactive sets and screens, live actors, 3D technology, and custom animation. It all builds to an unforgettable finale.
Guests can also meet Derpy Tiger "fur" real, brought to life through groundbreaking puppetry created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.
It's an experience unlike any other.Photo courtesy of Netflix House
Make a day of it
After helping HUNTR/X save the day, there's still plenty to explore at Netflix House Dallas. Grab your crew and keep the adventure going with more ways to play, eat, and shop. Dig into food and drinks inspired by your favorite stories at Netflix Bites, then get your game on at RePLAY, a Netflix-themed arcade. Before heading home, stop by the shop for exclusive merch featuring KPop Demon Hunters, Stranger Things, Texas-inspired favorites, and more.
Fans can celebrate KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience with exclusive photo ops, specialty food items, and more. All season long (Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm-4 pm), KPop Demon Hunters Slay Stations character makeovers will transform you into your character. Ready to unleash your HUNTR/X side or show off your Saja Boys style? This is your moment!
This is your moment
Whether you've memorized every lyric, know every move, or just can't get enough of KPop Demon Hunters, this is your chance to experience the story like never before.