Club News
Venerable Dallas music venue Poor David's Pub welcomes new owner
A revered live music venue in Dallas has changed hands: Poor David's Pub, which founder David Card first opened in 1977, has been taken over by Card's daughter, Amelia Card, following her father's retirement.
According to a release, the venue at 1313 Botham Jean Blvd. is currently undergoing renovations that include updates to the interior and exterior, as well as upgraded technology, and will reopen in August.
Rather than reinventing the historic listening room, Amelia's vision is to preserve club traditions while introducing new ways for Dallas to experience Poor David's through recurring community events, songwriter programming and opportunities to discover emerging artists.
History
David Card got into the bar business with an Oak Lawn bar called Bo's Place, before opening Poor David's Pub originally at 2900 McKinney Ave. before relocating to 1924 Greenville Ave. in 1983. He moved to the current location — then called Lamar Street — in August 2004.
Over the years, the pub hosted generations of singer-songwriters and touring musicians, while becoming known for its intimate atmosphere, exceptional acoustics, and loyal community of music fans. Favorite acts included Guy Clark, Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith, Townes Van Zandt, and The Chicks, who all performed at the venue early in their careers.
Amelia Card grew up at the club, she says in a statement.
"I've been part of Poor David's Pub since I was born," she says. "I've worked the door, bartended, waited tables, emceed shows, and performed on the stage myself. This place has always been my home. Taking over after my dad is both incredibly exciting and incredibly intimidating, but more than anything, it's an honor to continue something that means so much to Dallas."
A singer-songwriter herself, Amelia brings a diverse background spanning hospitality, live performance, commercial production, entrepreneurship, and social work.
The Chicks — then called the Dixie Chicks — at Poor David's Pub.Poor David's Pub
Updates
Renovations include refreshed stage design and lighting, new digital sound mixing system, green room improvements, expanded bar capabilities and beverage offerings, technology upgrades, and preservation, digitization and reinstallation of the venue's historic photo collection.
"We're giving Poor David's a facelift, not a makeover," Amelia says. "We want first-time visitors to immediately feel the history when they walk through the doors while making sure artists and audiences have an even better experience. We never want to lose what makes this place special."
While honoring the venue's singer-songwriter roots, her long-term vision is to expand Poor David's as a gathering place with community programming, artist meetups, and experiences that encourage people to gather around live music beyond a traditional concert night.
"People come together, experience something meaningful and leave connected not only to the music but to each other. That's the kind of space I want Poor David's to continue being," Amelia says.
New programming
That will include a Happy Hour Wednesday-Friday from 4:30-6:30 pm featuring archival live recordings from historic Poor David's Pub performances, giving guests an opportunity to revisit memorable concerts.
They'll also host performances and community events — beginning with a "Songwriters Sunday" on Sunday, August 16 with food trucks and a schedule that includes networking from 5-6 pm, singer-songwriter song swap from 6-7 pm (hosted by musicians Katharine Patterson and Remy Reilly), and open mic from 7-9 pm.
"The future of live music depends on people showing up," Card said. "Come to shows. Buy tickets. Support artists. Independent venues only exist because communities decide they're worth preserving. My goal for this next chapter is simple: keep the doors open, stay true to our roots and make sure Poor David's is here for another 50 years."