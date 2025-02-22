This Week's Hot Headlines
Dozens of Dairy Queen closures lead Dallas' most-read stories this week
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes closures of Dairy Queens across Texas, as well as last call for Neiman Marcus' iconic downtown Dallas store. Plus: rankings of Texas resorts and barbecue joints. Get the details on the hottest Dallas headlines below, and then find some fun weekend happenings right here.
1. Dairy Queen closes 25 Texas locations including two around Dallas. Two dozen Dairy Queen restaurants across Texas are closing, including two locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the stores' furnishings were up for sale.
2. Storied Dallas hotel crowned best Texas resort for 2025 by U.S. News. Nearly two dozen of Dallas' most luxurious hotels have earned new accolades in U.S. News & World Report's just-released rankings of the best hotels and resorts in Texas for 2025.
3. Tiger Ramen wins over McKinney with Japanese ramen and handrolls. A Japanese restaurant with ramen and handrolls has debuted in McKinney: Called Tiger Ramen, it's now open at 4041 S. Custer Rd. #2110, in a booming new shopping center by Craig Ranch.
Tiger Ramen ramen and hand rolls. Tiger Ramen
4. YouTube star ranks Farmers Branch BBQ joint one of the best in Texas. Dallas-Fort Worth has some of the best barbecue restaurants in the state of Texas right now, and that fact has received another confirmation, this time from YouTube star Joshua Weissman.
5. Neiman Marcus to close downtown Dallas store after more than 100 years. After more than a century, Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is closing its flagship store in downtown Dallas at 1618 Main St.