Eat Your Heart Out
SAVOR at Omni PGA Frisco returns with star power, sips, and limited tickets remaining
Get ready, North Texas! SAVOR is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more buzz-worthy than ever.
Taking over Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa from April 30 through May 3, this four-day celebration of food, drink, and golf is already heating up, with multiple events sold out and a celebrity guest list that reads like a red carpet.
We’re talking appearances from familiar faces like Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Harrison, and Kevin Dillon, plus sports legends including Torii Hunter and Tony Casillas. Whether they’re mingling at tastings or joining the action-packed golf events, expect plenty of star sightings throughout the weekend.
And while the celebrities bring the spotlight, the real star of SAVOR is (unsurprisingly) the flavor.
This year’s elevated beverage program is turning heads, featuring acclaimed bars like Handshake Speakeasy and The Roosevelt Room, alongside premium spirits from Texas favorites like Garrison Brothers Distillery and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Expect everything from espresso martinis and tequila tastings to barrel-aged cocktails crafted by top mixologists.
Wine lovers and beer enthusiasts won’t be left out either, with curated pours from Penfolds and local brews from Union Bear Brewing Co. Even the zero-proof crowd gets in on the fun, thanks to interactive mocktail experiences and a full-service barista station.
See celebrity chefs such as Tiffany Derry. Photo courtesy of Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa
If you’re hoping to attend, act fast — fan-favorite events like Fork & Fire and the Celebrity Golf Challenge are already sold out. But a few standout experiences still have limited tickets available:
- Masters of Taste (April 30): This 5-course dinner for only 150 guests starts with an Italian-inspired menu from James Beard Award-winning chef and TV personality Scott Conant and finishes with an imaginative dessert by Omni PGA Frisco’s Chef Leen Nunn, winner of Chopped: Sweets. Each course is paired with exceptional wines from Lawrence Wine Estates by Master Sommelier Erik Elliott.
- Grand Tasting (May 2): With tickets priced at $195 per person, this event delivers bold bites, big beats, and a high-energy atmosphere as celebrity chefs Beau MacMillan, Kevin Lee, Ben Ford, and Tiffany Derry serve signature dishes. Guests can sip cocktails, enjoy live music, and take in fireworks for a full night of celebration under the stars.
- Margaritas & Mariachis Brunch (May 3): This lively, Cinco de Mayo-inspired brunch is $145 per person and features bold Latin flavors and Tex-Mex favorites by Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman and regional chefs, alongside handcrafted cocktails by master mixologist Jason Asher. Roaming mariachis and a live DJ keep the festive energy going all morning.
Beyond the indulgence, SAVOR also gives back, supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County, so every bite and sip helps make a difference.
With star power, standout flavors, and a little bit of everything in between, SAVOR isn’t just an event — it’s the can’t-miss culinary celebration of the season.