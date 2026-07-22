Spikes Under the Lights
Set for history: Volleyball's brightest stars take center court at AT&T Stadium
The biggest night in college volleyball is coming to one of the biggest stages in sports.
On August 27, AT&T Stadium will host Spikes Under the Lights, a landmark event featuring four of the nation's premier volleyball programs — SMU, Nebraska, Penn State and Florida — for a one-night, primetime showcase that promises elite competition and unforgettable moments.
Produced by Full Day Productions and GSE Worldwide, the event marks a historic milestone as the first all-women's sporting event ever held at AT&T Stadium, home to countless iconic sporting moments. Now, one of the world's most recognizable venues will shine the spotlight on the explosive growth of women's collegiate athletics.
Head Coach Katie Schumacher Cawley, Penn StatePhoto courtesy of Spikes Under the Lights
Adding to the excitement is a $1 million NIL purse, the largest prize of its kind in women's college sports. The groundbreaking investment reflects the growing commercial momentum of volleyball while showcasing the expanding opportunities available to today's student-athletes through name, image, and likeness initiatives.
Fans can expect a showcase of championship-caliber talent as four of the sport's most accomplished and recognizable programs battle under the lights. With powerhouse programs, passionate fan bases, and future stars on the court, the event is poised to deliver an electric atmosphere from the opening serve to match point.
The timing couldn't be better. North Texas has rapidly become one of the nation's hottest volleyball regions, producing standout athletes through thriving club, high school, and collegiate programs. Spikes Under the Lights celebrates that momentum while inspiring the next generation of players dreaming of competing on the sport's biggest stages.
More than a tournament, Spikes Under the Lights is a celebration of how far women's sports have come — and where they're headed next.
Learn more and purchase tickets at Spikes Under the Lights or spikestix.com.
This event is produced and organized by Full Day Productions and GSE Worldwide.