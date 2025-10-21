State Fair News
State Fair of Texas 2025 drew 2 million, down from last 4 years
The 2025 State Fair of Texas has come and gone and the numbers are in: According to a release, this year's attendance was an estimated 2 million people.
State Fair representatives do not yet have an exact figure, but the number represents a decline in attendance from the past four years. Attendance peaked in 2022, those post-pandemic times when everyone was thrilled and grateful for an outdoor event.
The number confirms observations by fairgoers that attendance was down, which many blamed for increased prices for 2025, with ticket prices for entry climbing from $19 to $29 (up from $15-$25 in 2024) for adults and $14 to $24 (up from $10-$18) for kids, as well as steep prices for food.
State Fair officials did some damage control midway through the fair, stating that attendance traditionally climbs during the latter half of the event.
A comparison to attendance figures for prior years confirms the decline:
- 2024: Nearly 2.4 million — 2,385,855
- 2023: More than 2.3 million — 2,341,499
- 2022: More than 2.5 million — 2,547,289
- 2021: More than 2.2 million — 2,202,689
- 2020: No fair
- 2019: More than 2.5 million — 2,514,637
- 2018: More than 2 million — 2,049,118
- 2017: More than 2.2 million — 2,250,433
The busiest day of 2025 was Saturday, October 11, the day of TX-OU, with more than 193,000 fairgoers that day. That included more than 148,300 fans in attendance for the game at the (newly renovated) Cotton Bowl Stadium.
A crowd of 22,938 attended the first-ever women’s soccer match featuring Dallas Trinity FC and Club América Femenil at the Cotton Bowl, the largest attendance for a women’s professional sporting event in Texas.