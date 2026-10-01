The arrival of October has slightly slowed the barrage of new events in and around Dallas, but not by much. Choices this weekend include five concerts, four theater productions, more haunted houses, an arts festival, a big comedy event, monster trucks, and a live podcast.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. For more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, October 1
Rebecca Black in concert
When at the tender age of 14 singer Rebecca Black's first single "Friday" went viral, many critics and audiences wrote her off as a novelty and not much else. What most may not know is that she stuck with music despite the criticism, and she has put out two albums as an adult, including the just-released Age of the Exhibitionist. She'll play at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall.
Lewisville Playhouse presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a Tony Award-winning, fast-paced musical comedy about six quirky, mid-pubescent students competing for a spelling championship. The witty show features hilarious, poignant songs, audience participation, and heartfelt stories that reveal the contestants’ lives, all the while exploring themes of pressure, puberty, and winning. The production runs through October 18 at Lewisville Playhouse.
Don Omar in concert
Puerto Rican singer/rapper Don Omar was making hit music well before his fellow countryman Bad Bunny even thought about entertaining the masses. Omar released his debut album in 2003, which started a run of going to No. 1 or 2 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart for his first six albums. The so-called "King of Reggaeton" has now released eight albums in his career, most recently Forever King in 2023. He'll play at American Airlines Center.
Friday, October 2
Haunted house openings
Now that we're officially in the month of Halloween, four more haunted attractions will open their doors to the public. They include the relatively new Cucuy Nights in Dallas, Junkyard Haunted House at City Park in Dallas, the original Junkyard Haunted House in Dallas, and The Parker House in Denton. Each of the attractions will be open through at least October 31.
Art Centre Theatre presents Cannibal! The Musical
Trey Parker’s Cannibal: The Musical is based on the true story of the only person convicted of cannibalism in America: Alfred Packer. The sole survivor of an ill-fated trip to the Colorado Territory, he tells his side of the harrowing tale to news reporter Polly Pry as he awaits his execution. While searching for gold and love in the Colorado Territory, he and his companions lost their way and resorted to unthinkable horrors, including toe-tapping songs. The production runs October 11 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff and Time for Three
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will welcome the genre-busting musicians of Time for Three as they merge classical music, bluegrass, and Bulgarian folk song in Kevin Puts’ Contact. The concert, conducted by Kevin John Edusei, will also feature Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents The Werewolf of London
The classic 1935 tale The Werewolf of London will get the Pocket Sandwich Theatre treatment. After a mysterious bite in Tibet, botanist Dr. Ian Glendon returns to Victorian London with one very hairy problem. The story stays true to the original, but they've added bigger laughs, audience participation, villains to boo, heroes to cheer, and plenty of popcorn-tossing fun. The production runs through November 14 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
Saturday, October 3
Cottonwood Art Festival
The semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival, which has been a part of Richardson life for over 50 years, features more than 240 artists exhibiting work in 14 categories, including mixed media, ceramics, digital, drawings/pastels, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metalwork, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood. There will also be performances by local bands. The festival takes place on October 3-4 at Cottonwood Park in Richardson.
Texas Trust CU Theatre presents Ralph Barbosa's Birthday Fest
Ralph Barbosa's Birthday Fest will be a full-day experience featuring a star-studded evening comedy show preceded by a free outdoor festival that will feature a car show, food trucks, local vendors, live music, and a beer garden. The comedy show, headlined by Barbosa, will also feature performances by Felipe Esparza, Karlous Miller, Alfred Robles, Cipha Sounds (DJ & Comedy Set), and more. The event takes place at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Dallas Children's Theater presents Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, based on the book by Mo Willems, is a musical about Wilbur and all his fellow naked mole rats who have always been, well ... naked. Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the Tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there's no need to be just like everyone else. The production runs through October 18 at Dallas Children's Theater.
Monster Jam
Monster Jam features massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers performing high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts. Making its Texas debut will be The Amazing Spider-Man Monster Jam truck, joined by classic trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Sparkle Smash, and more. The event takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Small Town Murder Live
Small Town Murder is a true crime comedy podcast hosted by comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman. Each week, they look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there. This live edition will feature in-depth research, horrible tragedy, and the hosts' comedic spin on the whole thing. The event takes place at Majestic Theatre.
Sunday, October 4
ZZ Top in concert with Cheap Trick
Despite the recent deaths of original ZZ Top members Dusty Hill and Frank Beard, the band continues to live on thanks to lead singer Billy Gibbons. He and new band members Elwood Francis and Michael Monahan will play all the hits at this concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. They'll be joined by special guest Cheap Trick.
Cash Money and No Limit Tour
Cash Money and No Limit are two of the most notable hip hop record labels around, representing many top rappers over the last 30-plus years. This concert will feature a slew of those artists, including Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa, and Mr. Serv-On with special guest Ying Yang Twinz. The concert takes place at American Airlines Center.
Photo courtesy of Time for Three