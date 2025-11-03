Concert News
Singer Sting will do greatest hits at 2026 tour stop in Irving
The legendary singer Sting is expanding his current Sting 3.0 tour with a series of new dates in 2026, including a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Sunday, May 10.
The tour, which is wrapping up its 2025 run with six more dates through November 23, will restart in Durant, Oklahoma on May 9.
A three-city Texas trip will include Irving, Austin on May 12 and Houston suburb The Woodlands on May 13.
On the tour, Sting is accompanied by longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), delivering an intimate concert experience, reinterpreting his most celebrated songs and deep cuts through the lens of a tight three-piece arrangement.
The tour pulls from a career that includes Sting's 15 solo albums, most recently The Bridge in 2021. He recently released Sting 3.0 Live, a collection of his greatest hits.
Of course, Sting first came to fame as the frontman/bassist and principal songwriter for The Police from 1978 to 1983, which released classic songs like "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic," and more.
Sting was recently sued by former Police bandmates Stewart Copeland and Andrew Summers over alleged "digital exploitation" of their shared catalog.
Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have first access to tickets beginning on Tuesday, November 4 at sting.com, with additional presales throughout the week.
The general on-sale will begin on Friday, November 7 at 10 am.
“STING 3.0” 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
- Sat May 09 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
- Sun May 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Tue May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Wed May 13 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Fri May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- Sat May 16 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Mon May 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Tue May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Thu May 21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Fri May 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Sat May 23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Mon May 25 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront