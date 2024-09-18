Stadium News
Frisco's Toyota Stadium to get $182 million renovation after 20 years
A stadium in Frisco that's been hosting sporting events for more than 20 years is getting a major facelift: Toyota Stadium, which is home to professional soccer club FC Dallas as well as Frisco ISD's athletic program, will receive a $182 million renovation that will include a new roof, more seating, and state-of-the-art audio/visuals.
According to a release, construction is set to begin in 2025 and continue through the World Cup happening June and July 2025.
Upgrades will include an "architecturally distinctive" roof structure to provide more shade; an additional 3,400 seats; improved ingress and egress; new concession stands and restrooms; and three new clubs featuring premium food, drinks, and entertainment.
FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt says in a statement that the renovations will "modernize the stadium and elevate the fan experience, once again establishing Toyota Stadium as one of the premier facilities in Major League Soccer."
The renovation was approved by the Frisco City Council at its September 17 meeting. Funding will come from a public-private partnership between the City of Frisco, the Hunt family, Frisco Independent School District, and Frisco Community Development Corporation. The City of Frisco and Frisco ISD are contributing $77 million. The Hunt Family is contributing $65 million. FCDC is contributing $40 million.
The council also voted to extend its lease to FC Dallas.
“When Toyota Stadium opened in 2005, it was a state-of-the-art facility that was ahead of its time, and the stadium’s success has helped pave the way for dozens of other soccer-specific stadiums across the country," Hunt says.
Other improvements include:
- The largest TV screen of any Major League Soccer stadium
- Luxury suites
- Upgraded scoreboards, video signage, and sound system
- Increased concessions: A 59 percent increase in concessions to expand the game day menu and ensure quicker service
- Upgraded media facilities: New press box, media, and broadcast suites with "cutting-edge" technological upgrades
FC Dallas partnered with HKS Architects and Manhattan Construction Group on the project. Construction will happen in phases, with work on the east side of the stadium to begin after the FCS Championship game on January 6, 2025. The west side of the stadium will remain open during the 2025 MLS season.
The renovation is scheduled to be completed by 2028. Additionally, the council approved plans to develop a mixed-use development near the stadium featuring a hotel with 200 rooms and a multi-family luxury apartment complex.