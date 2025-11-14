Bicycling News
TxDOT funds $285 million for pedestrian and bicycle trails in Texas
The Texas Transportation Commission has approved more than $284.8 million for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure that will help improve safety, mobility, access and quality of life for people across the state.
According to a release, these federal Transportation Alternative funds will go toward 73 projects statewide — four of which are in the Dallas area — that will build sidewalks, shared use paths, dedicated bicycle lanes, and pedestrian bridges.
They will also be used for the development of active transportation plans that will help communities plan for non-motorized connected networks.
“This significant investment will make it safer and more enjoyable for people to walk and bike in their communities while improving access across the state,” says Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert “Robie” Vaughn in a statement. “By expanding transportation options, we can build more connected communities and a more connected Texas, while enhancing the quality of life for everyone.”
Examples of statewide projects include upgraded sidewalks, shared-use paths for biking and walking, on-street bicycle lanes, and safety enhancements like school zone upgrades, pedestrian crossings and lighting.
Examples of local projects include improving a shared-use path between Seagoville Road and McKinzie Road in Balch Springs; and building a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over an active Union Pacific railroad line between White Rock Lake and the Great Trinity Forest.
The four Dallas projects include:
- Midtown Dallas Inc.: Midtown Dallas Shared Use Trail / Shared Use Path — $10,463,200
- DART: Cotton Belt Silver Line Rail Trail, Phase 3a / Shared Use Path — $25,000,000
- City of Balch Springs: Southeast Trail, Phase 1A / Shared Use Path, Sidewalks — $6,443,000
- City of Dallas: Trinity Forest Spine Trail, Bike/Pedestrian Bridge — $10,903,200
While collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists make up a small percentage of traffic crashes in Texas, they account for 1 in 5 traffic fatalities. All of these projects will provide safer conditions for people who walk or use bicycles or wheelchairs.
More specifically, 27 projects will improve pedestrian safety in areas identified as potential risks in the Texas Pedestrian Safety Action Plan. And 29 projects are intended to provide safer routes for children walking and biking to schools.
Funding comes the federal Transportation Alternatives program, and are awarded after a competitive call for projects from cities and counties across the state.