Celebrities Galore
'80s hit Young Guns rides again with rare cast reunion at Fan Expo Dallas
Events like Fan Expo Dallas are all about nostalgia, and those who grew up in the '80s will get a big dose of it when the stars of the 1988 film Young Guns come together for a reunion.
Fans will have the rare opportunity to see Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Dermot Mulroney, and Casey Siemaszko together for one of the most complete Young Guns cast reunions ever assembled.
"Released in 1988, Young Guns transformed the traditional Western into a fast-paced, stylish action adventure for a new audience," a release says. "Anchored by a charismatic cast of rising stars, the film reimagined the legend of Billy the Kid and the Lincoln County Regulators with humor, swagger, and youthful energy."
The annual Fan Expo Dallas will take place at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, September 11-13.
Most of the cast - which includes Terry O'Quinn, who will also participate in a Lost reunion - will be at the event on Saturday and Sunday, while Sheen is only scheduled to appear on Saturday.
"This is exactly the kind of once-in-a-lifetime moment Fan Expo Dallas was created to deliver," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of Fan Expo HQ, in a statement. "Young Guns wasn't just a movie - it was lightning in a bottle. It captured the rebellious spirit of a generation and turned a group of young actors into icons. To reunite this many members of the cast nearly four decades later is extraordinary, and we know fans will travel from across the country to experience it."
Fan Expo Dallas always attracts many big-name actors and filmmakers, and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded yet.
It will also include reunions of casts of The Lord of the Rings (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Karl Urban, John Rhys-Davies, David Wenham, and John Noble), The Goonies (Astin, Corey Feldman, Joe Pantoliano, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Robert Davi), Lost (Monaghan, O'Quinn, Emilie de Ravin, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, and Henry Ian Cusick), and Starship Troopers (Denise Richards, Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Michael Ironside, and Jake Busey).
Other stars appearing at the event will include Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Mathew Lewis (Harry Potter films), director Sam Raimi, Alec Baldwin, Dolph Lundgren, many cast members of The Boys, and more.
Attendees will have opportunities for autographs and professional photo opportunities with most of the celebrities. Tickets and special experiences, starting at $33, are now on sale at FanExpoHQ.com.