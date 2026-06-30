Downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park is planning a nearly two-acre expansion over two sections of Woodall Rogers Freeway, adding on a new lawn space, event pavilion, seasonal ice rink, and more.
Announced Monday, June 29, the 1.7-acre expansion will increase the park from 5.4 acres to 7.1 acres, extending it west toward Field Street while covering the final recessed portion of the freeway.
Construction is expected to begin before the end of 2026 and take approximately 24 months to complete.
Here's a closer look at the expansion plans, revealed in a press release:
Park officials say the portion west of Akard Street will feature The Jacobs Lawn, a 37,000-square-foot multi-use green space designed for festivals, markets, performances, civic celebrations, and more.
The expansion of Klyde Warren Park will include the new Jacobs Lawn. Image courtesy of Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation
During the winter months, the lawn will transform into an outdoor ice-skating rink, with additional seasonal programming planned throughout the year.
Adjacent to the lawn, the Overlook will allow guests to view city traffic as cars disappear right underneath them, driving home the point of how the park was built on top of one of the busiest freeways in Texas.
The Jacobs Lawn portion of the expansion of Klyde Warren Park will include The Overlook where visitors can watch traffic pass by. Image courtesy of Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation
Built on the section between Akard Street and St. Paul Street will be a two-level enclosed glass-and-steel pavilion, complete with an open-air rooftop area.
The building will feature approximately 24,000 square feet of climate-controlled event and reception space, along with the 8,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.
A new glass-and-steel pavilion at Klyde Warren Park will include an open-air rooftop pavilion. Image courtesy of Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation
"Fourteen years ago, many people questioned whether building a deck park over a freeway was even possible," said Jody Grant, chairman of Klyde Warren Park, in a statement. "Today, Klyde Warren Park stands as proof of what can happen when a community believes in a bold vision. This expansion isn't simply about adding acreage. It's an investment in Dallas, an investment in the community and an investment in future generations."
Archer Western, the same firm that built the Park's original deck structure, has been awarded the construction contract by the Texas Transportation Commission.
While most traffic patterns surrounding the new sections appear to be unaffected, renderings show that a dedicated U-turn at Akard Street will be eliminated for the Jacobs Lawn portion.
While construction is underway, the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation will launch the next phase of its private fundraising campaign to support the amenities, programming, and experiences that will activate the expanded park upon its completion.
"Klyde Warren Park demonstrates what thoughtful private-public partnerships can accomplish," said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert in a statement. "Since opening, the Park has supported the generation of hundreds of millions in incremental tax revenue for the City of Dallas. But beyond the numbers, it has created a place where neighborhoods connect, businesses invest and communities come together. This expansion will continue to strengthen our urban core for generations to come."