Statler hotel in downtown Dallas adds old-school perk: a barbershop

In a very old-school service kind of gesture, a downtown Dallas hotel has added a barbershop: Called The Pegasus Barbershop, it's now open at The Statler, the historic hotel and residential building at 1914 Commerce St., where it will serve style-forward gentlemen who are hotel guests, building residents, and neighbors in the downtown community, in need of a cut or a hot-towel shave.

According to a release, it's fashioned as a classic barbershop, to match the aesthetic of the classic hotel, with a tin ceiling, old-school barbershop chairs, and a sign made from gold leaf lettering on the front window.

The Pegasus is the brainchild of owner Steven Lopez, a hotel barbershop veteran who previously ran the barbershop inside The Adolphus for three years before coming to The Statler to open his own shop.

Lopez provides classic gentleman's haircuts, buzz cuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves, and straight-razor head shaves.

Prices range from $20 for a straightforward buzz cut to $65 for a combo haircut and beard trim or shave.

Here's a perk: Statler residents and guests receive $10 off any service.

"I've been doing hair professionally for seven years, and as a hobby long before that," Lopez says in a statement. "It's a dream to be able to have my own shop, especially in the historic Statler hotel. The vibe of The Pegasus is a good match for The Statler's clientele, and I'm proud to be able to serve them in this way."

Originally built in 1956 then redeveloped in 2017 by owner Centurion American, The Statler has 159 guest rooms, 219 apartments, and six restaurants and bars. It's a Curio Collection by Hilton property managed by Aimbridge Hospitality and part of the Historic Hotels of America. The food & beverage outlets are managed by Refined Hospitality Concepts.