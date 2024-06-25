Nothing Better Than New
Dallas' NorthPark Center debuts shiny new stores for summer
Whether you want to update your summer wardrobe or simply escape the relentless Texas heat, NorthPark Center is the spot. A bevy of newly opened stores only ups the urgency to visit. Here are four that are waiting to welcome eager shoppers:
ETRO
Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom
Founded in Milan by Gerolamo Etro in 1968, ETRO is synonymous with craftsmanship and creativity, with a full range of men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods, and footwear. This is the only ETRO boutique in North Texas.
Reformation
Level One between Macy's and Dillard's
Reformation is on a mission to save the Earth and look good doing it. The NorthPark boutique offers a curated selection of the brand's vintage-inspired apparel and accessories, including its signature dresses, denim, tops, shoes, handbags, and more. The tech-driven fitting rooms with interactive digital displays facilitate an easy, cutting-edge shopping experience.
Tory Burch
Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom
The brand's largest boutique in North Texas carries an assortment of ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, and accessories from the Tory Burch collection. The gorgeous new design features a storefront with artisanal ceramic tiles in soft shades of green. The residential-inspired interior is accented by a wood-and-marble parquet floor and sophisticated mix of furnishings.
TravisMathew
Level One near Macy's
With a focus on versatility, TravisMathew creates products that are crafted to make you look and feel your best, no matter the activity. Inspired by Southern California’s laidback yet active lifestyle, the brand carries men's, women's, and youth collections that are all "made to meet the moment."