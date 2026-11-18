Pretty in Plano
Mary Kay to leave Addison for new global headquarters in Plano
A Dallas icon and one of the nation’s most recognized beauty brands is on the move - but just up the road. Mary Kay Inc. will leave its global headquarters in Addison, which have been visible from the Dallas North Tollway since the 1990s, and relocate to a highrise in Plano.
By late 2027, Mary Kay plans to move into Legacy Union One in Plano’s Legacy North district, the company says. Mary Kay will become the primary tenant of the 12-story office building at 5851 Legacy Circle, Legacy Union One.
The move is part of the company’s modernization efforts and will bring its corporate office closer to its global manufacturing and research and development facility in Lewisville, according to a release.
The Mary Kay Museum, currently in the Addison building, will be closed, reimagined, and refreshed before reopening in early 2028 at the company's manufacturing center in Lewisville.
“We’ve recently introduced new ways for our Independent Beauty Consultants and consumers to experience Mary Kay, and we’re thrilled to bring that same spirit of innovation to our employees,” Mary Kay CEO Ryan Rogers says in the release. “Beauty isn’t just what we create. It is how we work. This new office is another exciting milestone in Mary Kay’s transformation and modernization. It was always the Mary Kay vision to keep growing and evolving — and we are honoring that with this move.”
The new headquarters will give corporate staffers a state-of-the-art space in which to work; that, says the press release, will inspire the team "to dream bigger and continue to shape a bright future."
The new location also affords access for employees to the Legacy corridor's popular restaurants, shops, and walkable amenities.
It also brings Mary Kay Corporate Headquarters closer to the Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing/R&D Center, the company’s global facility located in Lewisville. The 453,000-square-foot center that opened in 2018 can produce up to 1 million units of product daily across its 22 packaging lines, supporting the company’s presence in 40 markets around the world, according to the release.
The new headquarters being physically closer to the plant will enhance collaboration and operational efficiency, the release says.
Mary Kay will occupy some 160,000 square feet across six floors at the new address. The interior's modern, open design by Dallas-based Corgan architecture firm is meant to encourage collaboration, creativity, and connection, the release says.
The designers say they drew inspiration from Mary Kay’s mission — enriching women’s lives — and people‑first values directly tied to its founder Mary Kay Ash’s vision.Ash famously believed that “people are definitely a company’s greatest asset.”