Dress to impress
British fashion brand ME+EM unzips new Dallas store on Knox Street
A British luxury clothing brand is bringing its latest collection to Dallas via a sleek new store in one of Dallas' hottest shopping districts: ME+EM is newly open at 3212 Knox St., Ste. 101, at the northwest corner of Knox-Cole, in Dallas' Knox-Henderson neighborhood.
Founded in 2009, the women’s clothing brand creates ready-to-wear collections of apparel and accessories in London and ships to its shops in the UK and United States.
The new ME+EM marks the British brand’s second branch in Dallas and eighth in the States. The first Dallas store opened in NorthPark Center in 2024.
The 2,845-square-foot Knox Street store, set near Lululemon, Boll & Branch, ALO, Keepsake, and other luxe shopping venues, combines clean, minimalist architecture with a traditional British design, according to a press release. Modern and vintage refurbished furniture brings a bold palette of yellows, burnt oranges and reds into the store and "keeps with ME+EM’s ethos of blending heritage design with modern style."
The ceiling is drenched in ME+EM's signature house khaki color, while soft curtains drape the walls. A signature antique haberdashery counter serves as both a display area and an elegant divider within the open floor plan.
"We call our approach 'Intelligent style' because of the great deal of thought that goes into each and every piece to ensure it meets our four Fs: flattering and functional fashion that’s fair. If a piece doesn’t tick off all of them, we don’t make it," a spokesperson says in a statement. "Our purpose is to build the fashion confidence of women and it's at the heart of everything we do.
"We believe that women shouldn’t have to choose between quality and cost," they add, "between contemporary trends and clothes they can function and look great in."
Shoppers this season will find cozy winter cashmere knits, along with party-wear pieces such as dresses and pantsuits in deep, bold colors and a touch of sparkle. New atelier and event jewelry collections bridge the gap between everyday wear and evening attire, they say.
According to the release, the latest store is part of the brand's ambitious expansion strategy, so the Dallas area might see more ME+EM boutiques down the line.
Hours are Monday-Saturday 10 am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm.