Spa News
Luxury spa from Austin opening first Dallas location in Preston Center
Dallas’ wellness scene is getting a new addition this fall. Viva Day Spa + Med Spa, a women-founded beauty care chain that’s been part of Austin’s self-care landscape for 20 years, is opening its first Dallas location on Thursday, October 9.
The new 10,000-square-foot space is located in The Plaza at Preston Center, overlooking Preston Road above Tootsies, with 19 treatment rooms, saunas, and lounges.
“Expanding to Dallas is a natural next step, and we’re excited to bring the Viva experience to the city’s thriving wellness scene,” says co-founder Maya Aroch, who launched the brand in 2005 with her sister Laurie and their best friend Shannon Mouser.
This is not only the first location in Dallas, it's the first outside Austin where the brand has four locations.
Viva does facials, pedicures, massages, chemical peels, Botox, and other injectable fillers. They're known for combining classic spa services with advanced medical aesthetics. Massages start at $120 for a 45-minute session, and facials start at $185.
Viva Day Spa + Med SpaPhoto courtesy of Viva
Services at the Dallas location will include the Mind Sync Meditation Massage, which layers therapeutic touch with meditation, sound therapy, and vibro-acoustic technology; as well as a Skincare "Duet Room" for a side-by-side facial with a friend or partner.
The facility will also have a "Reflection Room" where customers can unwind before or after a treatment.
Alongside its spa menu of massages, facials, and body treatments, Viva also offers medical aesthetics such as Botox, microneedling, and laser hair removal. The Dallas location operates under the medical direction of plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Kelling, with procedures performed by licensed physician associates and nurse practitioners.
Dallas will serve as the official SkinCeuticals Flagship with its complete product line of moisturizers, cleansers, and serums. Plant-based Eminence Organics products will round out the menu for those seeking a more natural skincare option.
The new spa will be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm at 8300 Preston Rd. #250.