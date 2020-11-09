HGTV fans take note: It's the time of the year when builders, architects, and interior designers attempt to predict next year's home trends.

Which means if you're looking to buy a home at Trinity Falls, the new master-planned community just northwest of McKinney, you'll see numerous options for your new kitchen when you browse the builders' design centers.

What's in and what's out for 2021? Here's a brief overview:

Smart kitchens

Home automation packages typically include smart door locks and garage door openers, but buyers are embracing smart kitchens as well. Look for refrigerators that tell you when you are out of something, Amazon Show personal assistants, touch-less faucets, smart lights, smart outlets, and more.

Backsplashes and countertops

Backsplashes have come a long way since the omnipresence of subway tiles. One-piece backsplashes are now taking over. Not only are they easier to clean, they add a seamless, stylish look. Marble countertops are still popular, but quartz countertops are the wave of the future since they are durable and easy to care for. They also come in a variety of colors, which is good because dark islands contrasting with lighter cabinets is also a hot new look.

What's with cabinets?

Cabinets change every year. Next year's style embraces warm woods, minimal hardware, and extra storage space. Painted cabinets will no longer be white, as buyers are showing a preference for soothing green and tranquil blue.

Kitchen island trends

Kitchen islands are now standard in most home designs, since people love the ability to sit at the island and talk to the chef. Look for multi-tiered islands for a multi-functional option that offers more preparation space and plenty of room for counter seating.

Organization reigns

Organized kitchens make for happy homeowners — no one wants to spend 20 minutes looking for a spatula! Expect to see organization systems built into walk-in pantries, cabinets specifically for small appliances, drawer dividers for cutlery, built-in spice racks, deep drawers, and even wastebasket cabinets.

Less open-concept, more room segregation

Open floorplans create a feeling of spaciousness ... but dirty dishes in the sink and clutter covering the counters isn't a fun way to greet the morning. Kitchens are trending toward high wrap-around breakfast bars or archways that separate them from living areas.

Trinity Falls offers more than 100 floorplans from some of the area's top builders, including Highland Homes, Perry Homes, Del Webb, Coventry Homes, Chesmar Homes, and Drees Custom Homes.

If you'd like to check out Trinity Falls, a Johnson Development community, for yourself, visit the website or contact one of the builders to set up a tour.